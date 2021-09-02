Tim Tebow in the boxing ring? Former NFL star gets called out on Twitter by Jake Paul 

Imagine a packed arena with rabid fans chanting “Tebow! Tebow! Tebow!” as the Rocky theme blares from the loudspeakers.

The M.C. announces: “Making his way to the ring, a former Heisman Trophy winner, NFL quarterback, professional baseball player and the nicest man on the plaaaaaneeeetttt… Tim “Tebow Time” Tebow!”

This could soon be a reality if YouTuber-turned-pro-boxer Jake Paul has his way. The brash, young social media star called out Tim Tebow yesterday on Twitter.

Paul tweeted:

aye @TimTebow I think it’s time for you to get into boxing ?! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 1, 2021

Tim Tebow: Pro boxer? A 2021 surprise

The call-out from Paul seemingly came out of the blue, with Tebow showing no public interest in joining the ranks of the professional fight game.

Ever the entrepreneur and attention seeker, Jake Paul is surely seeing dollar signs in a potential boxing bout with the former college football star.

So could Tebow take the former Disney child actor up on his challenge? It seems highly unlikely, but anything can happen in the world of professional boxing.

No one would’ve thought that the great Floyd Mayweather would’ve ever stepped in the ring with UFC superstar “The Notorious” Conor McGregor or Jake Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul.

Tim Tebow has a reported net worth of over $5 million, which means money won't be much of a draw. The former Denver Broncos quarterback also has a lucrative deal to work for ESPN as a college football analyst.

Jake Paul's boxing career

Jake "The Problem Child" Paul is 4-0 in his brief professional boxing career. He has racked up two high-profile wins over former MMA world champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Paul knocked out Askren in the first round of their fight in April this year and followed that up with a split-decision victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley last month.

men lie.. women lie.. numbers don’t.. pic.twitter.com/IGShs02IkQ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

The 24-year-old also knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson in his second pro-boxing bout.

Tebow could shock the world

Tim Tebow channeled Rocky Balboa in his appearance on “Celebrity Lip Sync Battle” and, by knocking out Jake Paul, he could become a hero to Jake Paul's detractors worldwide.

So far, Tebow has not responded to Paul's challenge, but in the fight game, never say never.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha