Titans HC Mike Vrabel takes to Twitter to call out refs over Chiefs fumble ruled incomplete

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel may have had the week off, but he couldn't completely stay away from football. He was watching the Denver Broncos game against the Kansas City Chiefs when he saw something he took issue with.

Like most fans watching the game, Vrabel took to Twitter to voice his displeasure at yet another blown call.

Mike Vrabel throws the book at refs on Twitter

In the game, Travis Kelce got two hands on the ball, was hit, and the ball fell to the ground. Chiefs fans were saying it was an incomplete pass.

Broncos fans, meanwhile, were saying it was a fumble. Broncos head coach Vic Fangio challenged the call but the officials failed to overturn the ruling on the field.

On Twitter, Vrabel commented on a post by the official NFL officiating Twitter account explaining the thought process behind the catch ruling in the Broncos-Chiefs game.

NFL Officiating @NFLOfficiating The ruling on the field in #DENvsKC was an incomplete pass. After review, it was determined that KC 87 did not fully complete the process of a catch, because the third element of a catch – time – was not met. Therefore, the ruling on the field stood as incomplete. The ruling on the field in #DENvsKC was an incomplete pass. After review, it was determined that KC 87 did not fully complete the process of a catch, because the third element of a catch – time – was not met. Therefore, the ruling on the field stood as incomplete. https://t.co/w2Md3i6YgT

Mike Vrabel rejected this analysis. He didn't use any words.

Instead, he simply posted an image of the rules. Without saying anything, Vrabel was clear.

The reason the ruling didn't change, according to the Twitter account, was because Kelce didn't have the ball for long enough to have possession of the ball. If he never had possession, he could never fumble the ball.

Vrabel had a problem with the "time" argument. His image showed why.

In the image posted, the word "time" isn't listed in the rules. Of course, at the bottom of the "c" point, near the bottom of the picture, the rules say "time" without saying the word.

Under the rules, it essentially states that a football move is equal to time. If a football move can be made, the "time" requirement is fulfilled.

In the video, Kelce clearly tucks the ball away, making a football move and thus fulfilling the time requirement.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate #Titans HC Mike Vrabel is on his bye week and he has some time to let the officials know about their call in the Broncos-Chiefs game… #Titans HC Mike Vrabel is on his bye week and he has some time to let the officials know about their call in the Broncos-Chiefs game… https://t.co/3KQEbsxqyL

Vrabel clearly seemed to be rooting for the Broncos. The Chiefs and Titans are both leading their divisions and waiting for the other one to stumble.

If the Broncos had won, the Chiefs would have slipped further behind the Titans. If Mike Vrabel can avoid playing against the Chiefs in the playoffs, he will root for almost anything that makes this a reality.

As such, when the Broncos came within striking distance of a massive upset, Vrabel became a Broncos fan.

In future weeks, Vrabel will be a de facto Raiders, Chargers, Steelers, Bengals and Broncos fan hoping to see the Chiefs slip out of the playoff conversation. If he can't get this, he'd love to have homefield advantage if the Chiefs and Titans play in the playoffs.

