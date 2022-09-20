Titans vs Bills: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

The Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans in this AFC matchup. One team is looking to go 2 -0 while the other is seeking their first win of the season. Buffalo is coming off a 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on the road. Josh Allen had three touchdown passes and the Buffalo defense recorded seven sacks in the victory.

Week 1 for the Titans saw them lose a close one at home versus the New York Giants 21 - 20. They were 13 - 0 up in the game at halftime. Tennessee was outscored 21 -7 in the second half as the Giants won on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter.

What time is the Titans vs Bills game?

The game between the Titans and Bills will kick off at 7:15 PM EST on Monday September 19th at Highmark Stadium in Erie County, New York.

What channel is the Titans vs Bills game on?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Titans vs Bills live streaming guide

NFL fans in the USA can live stream the game on FuboTV and NFL+.

Titans vs Bills injury report

Tennessee Titans injury report

Player Position Injury Status Kristian Fulton CB Hamstring Out Jamarco Jones OL Elbow Out Dontrelle Hilliard RB Hamstring Out Kyle Phillips WR Shoulder Questionable

For the Titans, they'll be without Kristian Fulton, one of their better cornerbacks. Without Fulton, their defense will have to contend with the likes of wide receiver Stefon Diggs and the Bills offense. However, Tennessee will have All-Pro running back Derrick Henry in the backfield.

Derrick Henry will be in for the Tennessee Titans on MNF

Buffalo Bills injury report

Player Position Injury Status Ed Oliver DT Ankle Out Tim Settle DT Calf Doubtful Dane Jackson CB Knee Questionable Gabe Davis WR Ankle Questionable

Both Ed Oliver and Tim Settle were injured in the Bills' Week 1 victory over the Rams, while Davis was a late addition to the report due to his ankle injury.

Buffalo will be without the services of Ed Oliver versus the Titans on MNF.

Titans vs Bills head-to-head record

This will be the 50th meeting between these franchises. The Titans have the upper edge in the series with 30 wins to the Bills 19 wins. Buffalo have won three of their last five matchups. However, the Titans have won their last two games versus Buffalo, including on Monday Night Football last season in Week 6.

In that game, Allen threw for 353 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception for Buffalo while Henry went for 143 yards rushing on 20 carries with three touchdowns. We'll see if the Titans can win their first game of the season or will Buffalo win their second straight.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. Who wins this matchup? Tennessee Titans Buffalo Bills 0 votes so far