DeAndre Hopkins was the subject of a lot of talk during the offseason, with the star wide receiver handpicking his team as a free agent following a release from the Arizona Cardinals. However, with Hopkins available for many contenders, he ultimately decided to join the Tennessee Titans in a two-year deal.

The decision to team up with Ryan Tannehill caught many by surprise. With Hopkins already a veteran in the league and not in his prime anymore, many were expecting him to go to a team with a bigger chance of making the Super Bowl, which is something that the current version of the Titans is not close to doing.

Even the nicest moments can be ruined when NFL fans want to pick someone apart. DeAndre Hopkins has enrolled in online classes at Clemson, but once images of him attending became viral, NFL fans were there to remind him there's no rest when you're a star:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

DeAndre Hopkins is a vital piece for the 2023 version of the Tennessee Titans

Signing him is a last-ditch attempt to squeeze some juice out of Ryan Tannehill. The quarterback will be a free agent at the end of this season, and he's unlikely to have his contract extended, especially after the team selected Will Levis at the beginning of the second round in the 2023 draft.

It's also important to have a veteran player to take the pressure off and facilitate the development of Treylon Burks, who had a difficult rookie year with injuries hampering his performance. Some previous links also weighed in the decision to sign Hopkins: Mike Vrabel, head coach, and Tim Kelly, offensive coordinator, have already worked with Nuk in previous years when they were all with the Houston Texans.

DeAndre Hopkins' basic function with the Tennessee Titans is to use his good route running to win against off-coverage and to win 50/50 balls when they're thrown to him, his bread and butter throughout his entire career. You can see some of these signs during the early weeks, especially in the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in his four receptions.