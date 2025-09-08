TJ Hockenson or Colston Loveland: Who should you start for Week 1 Fantasy Football?

The 2025 NFL season continues its opening week slate tonight on Monday Night Football with a divisional showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

For fantasy managers, this matchup brings an intriguing dilemma at the tight end position: should you start the proven veteran T.J. Hockenson of the Vikings, or roll the dice on Bears rookie Colston Loveland?

T.J. Hockenson's Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

NFL: Minnesota Vikings Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Hockenson enters his ninth NFL season as Minnesota’s most reliable tight end target, but his 2024 campaign was uneven. Limited to 10 games last year, he finished with 41 receptions for 455 yards and no touchdowns, leaving fantasy managers wanting more. Now he steps into 2025 paired with quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is finally set to make his long-awaited debut after missing all of last season with a torn meniscus in his right knee.

According to Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Draft Simulation, Hockenson is projected for 12.3 fantasy points in Week 1, with 5.3 receptions, 54.3 yards, and 0.3 touchdowns. These numbers reflect his status as a safe, steady fantasy play, especially with McCarthy likely leaning on his tight end as a security blanket in his first NFL start. Hockenson’s experience and route-running ability make him one of the most trusted red-zone options on the roster, and his projections suggest a solid TE1 floor.

Colston Loveland's Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

The Bears invested heavily in Loveland, selecting him with the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie was a standout at Michigan, finishing his final collegiate season with 56 receptions for 582 yards and 5 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the most polished tight ends in the class.

But Loveland won’t be the only tight end option in Chicago. He’ll also share targets with Cole Kmet, who has been a reliable part of the Bears’ passing game for several years. Kmet has played in all 17 games for four consecutive seasons, and in 2024 he posted 47 receptions for 474 yards and 4 touchdowns. With Kmet maintaining a steady role, Loveland’s usage could be capped early in the season as the Bears ease him into the offense.

For Week 1, Loveland is projected for 9.6 fantasy points, with 3.7 receptions, 38.2 yards, and 0.3 touchdowns. His long-term ceiling is appealing, but the presence of Kmet means he won’t necessarily see a high-volume role right away.

Hockenson vs. Loveland: Final Verdict

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

Both players bring intrigue, but the projections — and the surrounding context — make the choice clear. T.J. Hockenson is the better fantasy start this week. His 12.3 projected points outpace Loveland’s 9.6, and his connection with J.J. McCarthy should result in steady volume on short and intermediate routes.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Colston Loveland Fantasy

Loveland’s talent and draft pedigree suggest he’ll develop into a cornerstone piece for Chicago’s passing attack, but with Cole Kmet still commanding looks and the rookie adjusting to his first NFL game, his Week 1 outlook is less reliable. Fantasy managers deciding between the two should start Hockenson with confidence in tonight’s NFC North clash.

