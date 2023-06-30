Todd McShay ESPN salary: How much was popular draft analyst’s contract worth?

Earlier on Friday, reports claimed that Todd McShay was included in the latest round of ESPN layoffs. The NFL Draft analyst is one of the many affected by the rapid clean-up by the broadcast giants.

McShay joined ESPN as an analyst in 2006 and he became part of the on-air draft coverage from 2009 onwards. However, it appears that his 17-year journey with the company has come to an end.

Although McShay's exact salary at ESPN was not disclosed, reports claim that he earned around $400,000 per year. He signed a multi-year agreement with the firm in 2016.

McShay was a regular on NFL Insiders, NFL Live, and SportsCenter. His most prominent role was on the network's annual television coverage for the draft. He also provided coverage of top football events throughout the year, including the College Football Playoff National Championship, Senior Bowl, NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Pro Days and more.

Along with McShay, ESPN is also laying off some more of its top analysts, including the likes of Jeff Van Gundy, Max Kellerman, Matt Hasselbeck, LaPhonso Ellis, Ashley Brewer, Jason Fitz, Keyshawn Johnson, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Joon Lee.

Reports claim that ESPN is set to cut at least 20 on-air personalities as part of the network's attempt to save money.

Todd McShay's net worth and broadcast career

Former ESPN analyst Todd McShay

As per reports, Todd McShay is worth around $2 million as of 2023. He made a small fortune working as an NFL Draft analyst for ESPN.

McShay began his journey in football analysis as an undergraduate team equipment manager at the University of Richmond. He then got himself an internship to work alongside former NFL scout Gary Horton in 1998.

After graduating from university, McShay worked at "The War Room" for seven years from 1999 to 2006. The company was a start-up publication created by Horton eventually bought by ESPN and renamed Scouts Inc.

It was in 2006 that he joined and worked as a broadcaster for college football games while providing in-depth scouting information. McShay quickly excelled in his field and focused primarily on the NFL Draft.

However, it will be interesting to see where the 46-year-old will end up after parting ways with ESPN.

