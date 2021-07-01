Tom Brady 2021 fantasy football rankings, impact, dynasty outlook, and more 

"The G.O.A.T., The Pharaoh, TB12, Touchdown Tom, and Tom Terrific." These are some of the many nicknames that Tom Brady has earned throughout his NFL career. Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time, so it comes as no surprise that he's the all-time leader in fantasy football points.

Tom Brady will be 44 years old when he enters the 2021-2022 season. Luckily for fantasy football lineup owners, age is only a number when it comes to Brady. He has proven time and time again that he's a valuable selection for team owners.

Tampa Bay has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL along with a talented wide receiver group. So it looks like Brady is on his way to another successful fantasy football season. Here's a quick look at Tom Brady's fantasy football projections for the 2021-2022 season.

Where will Tom Brady be drafted in the 2021-2022 fantasy football rankings?

Fantasy Football Calculator has Tom Brady as the 81st ranked player in their 2021 fantasy football rankings for points per reception (PPR) leagues. Brady is also ranked 9th in the quarterback rankings for PPR leagues.

Tom Brady doesn't fare well when it comes to dynasty leagues, with the Fantasy Football Calculator ranking him 25th in the quarterback rankings. Brady does not even rank in the top 100 players for dynasty leagues.

Tom Brady has an average draft position of 7.05, which places him as the fifth pick in the seventh round. These projections are based on Fantasy Football Calculator's mock draft.

How does the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense impact Tom Brady's fantasy football performances in 2021?

Tom Brady is entering his second season in the Buccaneers offense. Bruce Arians has said that Brady now looks more comfortable in the huddle and understands the verbiage of each play call.

Tampa Bay's offensive line ranks amongst the best in the NFL, and it's no secret that their receivers, tight ends, and running backs are top-notch. And as crazy as it sounds, Tom Brady is more dangerous this year than he was last season.

Fantasy football lineup owners should consider Brady around the seventh round, where he'll be available in the majority of drafts.

Why does Tom Brady rank low in fantasy football dynasty leagues?

The main reason why Tom Brady ranks low in dynasty fantasy football leagues is that he's close to retirement. In dynasty leagues, fantasy owners retain most or all of their players from year to year.

Stafford over Tom Brady is an absolutely wild take after last season.

Rotoballer has Tom Brady ranked as the 20th best quarterback in dynasty leagues and is a solid QB2 option for fantasy owners. Brady produces the numbers as a QB1, but his value isn't just point-based in dynasty leagues. It's hard for dynasty lineup owners to put all their faith in Brady when the future is uncertain.

Tom Brady's strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2021-2022 fantasy football season

Tom Brady's strengths: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added one of the better pass-catching running backs in Giovanni Bernard to their roster. Tampa Bay also brought back all of their offensive starters from a year ago. Brady is entering the 2021 season with an entire bill of health and is more dangerous than ever.

Tom Brady's weaknesses: There's one thing that hurts Tom Brady heading into the 2021 season. His main weakness is injuries. Brady can't afford any injuries to himself or any of his critical pieces on offense. It's hard to say that a 44-year-old quarterback isn't at risk of suffering an injury.

