'Tom Brady most accomplished, not the GOAT' - Saints star explains why QB isn't the greatest in NFL history

Tom Brady is not the GOAT, according to Cam Jordan. The defensive end waded into the NFL GOAT discussion today on a YouTube show as the Saints' defensive heartbeat offered his analysis on which NFL players are the greatest of all time.

Jordan's comments came in the immediate aftermath of his Saints downing Brady's Buccaneers last week. It is the third time the Saints have beaten the Buccaneers since Brady joined the team. Jordan didn't criticize Brady. He offered his own opinion. More to the point, Brady is 2-4 against Sean Payton. So the Saints might not see what the fuss is about.

Jordan and the Saints have a hex on Brady

Jordan and his teammates have made life difficult for Brady yet again on Sunday. The Saints raised their performancelevel against the Buccaneers, and in particular Brady.

Scott Kacsmar @ScottKacsmar



What was the difference in the playoff win? The Saints dropped multiple interceptions.



How the Bucs could finish a 2nd straight reg. season w/fewer quality wins than the Jets:



captaincomeback.blog/2021/11/01/nfl… Tom Brady (w/TB) is 1-3 vs. Saints and had multiple turnovers in every loss.What was the difference in the playoff win? The Saints dropped multiple interceptions.How the Bucs could finish a 2nd straight reg. season w/fewer quality wins than the Jets: Tom Brady (w/TB) is 1-3 vs. Saints and had multiple turnovers in every loss.What was the difference in the playoff win? The Saints dropped multiple interceptions.How the Bucs could finish a 2nd straight reg. season w/fewer quality wins than the Jets:captaincomeback.blog/2021/11/01/nfl…

For Saints players, Brady might not be the GOAT. He's never played as well as he usually does against Sean Payton's team. Moreover, Jordan is changing the debate regarding the greatest players.

He referenced players like Deion Sanders, Calvin Johnson, and Bo Jackson as more talented athletes and players. It is a fair argument. Sanders was a world-class baseball player and a Hall of Fame football player. Bo Jackson was a phenomenon before injuries curtailed his career. It is entirely reasonable and plausible that Brady isn't the greatest player of all time.

Conversely, Jordan might be playing mind games with Brady and the Bucaneers. Despite the Saints having injuries over their offense, they are definitely in the mix to fight the Buccaneers for the divisional title.

The Saints are an old-school smash-mouth team, and they love to run their mouths. Sean Payton loves to foster that culture within his locker room. We all saw how the Saints danced and ate 'dubs' after they trounced the Buccaneers last season.

Cam Jordan and his team don't fear Tom Brady. It's a strange place for the great quarterback to find himself in. Brady commands respect and fear against other NFL teams, but the Saints aren't afraid. They are starting to relish the battles with their new adversary.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Saints and Buccaneers don't meet again until mid-December. That game could be vital in deciding the divisional title if the two teams are still close in the standings. Cam Jordan offered his opinion out of respect and honesty. But he also fired the first mental barb in this battle, and it won't be the last.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar