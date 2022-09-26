"He's a short fisherman" - Shannon Sharpe insists the Packers have identified Tom Brady's Achilles Heel

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the 2022 NFL season to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers quarterback went 31 of 42 for 271 yards passing with a touchdown. Co-host of the Fox Sports 1 show "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe shared his thoughts on the game, asserting that the Packers defense found the 45-year-old quarterback's kryptonite:

"But see, that's what you have to do, because Tom Brady has made a living off short fields. And so the defense takes the ball away. Tom Brady has to go 20, 30 yards and he has a touchdown. Now they're making Tom Brady is like, look, at worst case scenario, let's point the ball, let's pin them down, make them go. Because we already know he's a short fisherman."

To Sharpe's point, the three-time NFL MVP hasn't been able to complete many passes over 25 yards this season. Thus far, out of his 67 completed passes, four have gone over more than 25 yards, or 5.97 percent of his throws.

Brady suffers second regular-season loss versus Rodgers

Week two of the 2022 season marked Brady facing Rodgers for the fourth time, and likely the final time, in the regular season. The Tampa Bay quarterback's last regular-season loss against Rodgers prior to Sunday's week two game was back in the 2014 season.

The game was played at Lambeau Field in week 13 that saw the Packers defeat the Brady-led New England Patriots by a score of 26 -21. In that game, Rodgers threw for 346 yards passing and two touchdowns, while Brady had 245 passing yards and two touchdowns in the defeat.

However, should these two future Hall of Famers meet again, they will face off in the playoffs. We'll see if the Buccaneers and Packers cross paths once more this season.

