"Real urgency for us to have it right" - Tom Brady acknowledges slump Buccaneers find themselves in

Tom Brady urged his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates to get back to their early-season form. The Buccaneers have lost two straight games (one on each side of the bye week) as they battle injuries to key players and a downturn in form.

Brady and the Bucs battle the New York Giants on Monday night, and they'll desperately want to get back to winning ways. Last week, Brady threw two interceptions against the Washington Football Team as the Bucs offense toiled away from home.

Although they are currently the fourth seed in the top-heavy NFC, the Bucs are still in a good position for a playoff spot.

A win against the Giants could reset their season. Brady will need to play well if he is to defeat his old rivals.

Will Tom Brady lose a third straight game?

Tom Brady hasn't lost three games in a row since 2002. The legendary quarterback is not used to losing, and he is determined to avoid dropping another:

“I think we have to change it and I think winning football is about doing the right thing as often as possible. Everyone being on the same page, great communication and just giving the best effort as possible on every play. Things aren’t always going to be perfect out there, but you have to have as few as mistakes as possible. I think there’s a real urgency for us to have it right. We played this opponent last year and they gave us a big challenge. I think they’re very talented offensively. They have a lot of good talent on their D-line especially. It’s going to be a big challenge for us, and we have to get back to playing the way we’re capable of playing.”

The Giants are a scrappy team. They fight and battle despite their lack of talent from injuries.

The Bucs know that the Giants will bring it. Brady is acutely aware of what a New York Giants team is generally capable of.

Of course, Brady's two most significant losses came against Big Blue in two Super Bowls.

The Bucs will be eager to avoid another defeat. A loss to the Giants on Monday Night football could force them into a divisional battle and could hamper their playoff hopes.

