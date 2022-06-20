Watch: Tom Brady turns into drill master on Father’s Day 

Tom Brady is already a master of the football field. Now, you can add "drill master" to his resume for Father’s Day. He took to Instagram to share a video of himself with a megaphone from a commercial he did for the car rental company Hertz. When it came to the megaphone, he loved it, saying in the video:

"Exactly what I need for Father's Day.”

The three-time NFL MVP can be seen going around the house with a megaphone, shouting out orders in the direction of his family and seeking tacos for dinner.

Ultimately, he turns to using the megaphone to call his children to dinner. As for the tacos, we cannot confirm nor deny if tacos were on the menu for dinner.

On Father's Day, his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, took to her Instagram to post a photo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and their daughter, Vivian Lake, at the beach. Brady smiles at the camera while his daughter gives him a kiss on the cheek.

The caption in the photo read:

"Daddy's number one cheerleader!" Gisele wrote in the caption. "We love you so much!!! Happy Father's Day! A torcedora número 1 do papai! Nós te amamos muito!! Feliz dia dos pais!"

The five-time Super Bowl MVP has three children: sons John Edward Thomas Moynahan and Benjamin Rein, and his aforementioned daughter Vivian Lake.

Tom Brady talks about being a father

Brady's sons Benjamin and John Edward w/ Bündchen during Super Bowl LV

In an episode of the ESPN documentary Man in the Arena, he opened up about being a father, crying when discussing his responsibilities as a father. The quarterback said that, when he thinks about being a dad, he thinks of his father:

"When I think about being a dad, I think about him because of what my dad meant to me. I know I'm not as good a dad to my kids that my dad's been to me. I use them as my example as to how to keep a family together and to care and to support and to love.”

He also said that he and Bündchen wants their children to be both happy and respectful of people:

"We want our kids to be happy. I want them to be respectful of people. I want them to be kind. I want them to make the world a better place."

Happy Father’s Day to Brady and to all of the fathers.

