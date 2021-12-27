"Everyone, please note" - Tom Brady issues an important reminder as Buccaneers clinch NFC South

For Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was only one goal in mind at the start of the 2021-2022 NFL season, and that was to try to repeat as world champions.

The first step to that goal was accomplished yesterday as the Buccaneers clinched the NFC South division title, after defeating Cam Newton and the division rival Carolina Panthers by a score of 32-6.

In what has become typical Tom Brady fashion since his arrival in the sunshine state, the three-time NFL MVP posted a tweet celebrating winning the division crown while also poking fun at some (most) of his teammates.

Tom Brady takes hilarious jab at fellow teammates

Yesterday, the Buccaneers had reason to celebrate as they defeated the Panthers 32-6 but also clinched the NFC South division title in the process. After the game, Tom Brady took a photo with members of the Buccaneers' quarterbacks room.

In the Twitter post, Brady wanted everyone "to note" a few aspects of the quarterbacks room that he obviously felt were important.

"Quarterbacks and NFC South Champs. Great team achievement from the top down. Also. everyone, please note, QB room is tallest, best-looking, and probably the funniest, too."

Brady will likely get no pushback from his teammates, who are not part of the quarterback's room, because the seven-time Super Bowl champ has changed the culture and expectations of the team.

Last season, the Bucs had a mountain to climb, in the form of having a team with a brand new quarterback that was unable to practice regularly because of the COVID practice protocols.

This season has brought new challenges, as injuries have taken their toll on the team. In yesterday's win against the Panthers, the team was without star receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (ACL), as well as starting running back Leonard Fournette.

Evans and Fournette are expected to return for the playoffs. Godwin, unfortunately, is out for the season as he tore his ACL last week in a 9-0 shutout vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Despite a record of 11-4, the year has been marred by injuries, as most of the defensive secondary has also missed significant time.

Thankfully, for the Bucs, they have a deep, talent-laden roster, which has allowed them to sustain such injuries during the regular season.

Let's hope, for their sake, that those players return as the playoffs are a different animal, and all hands on deck will be needed to repeat as champions.

