Tom Brady calls out ESPN for not giving him credit

After towing the party line as a Patriot, Tom Brady is finding his voice in Florida. The legendary quarterback trolled the Atlanta Falcons earlier this week. He's now called out ESPN for improperly promoting his radio show.

Brady corrects ESPN on Twitter

In defense of the people who run that account, they posted the link under the primary tweet. Nevertheless, it shows how involved Brady is with all of his different projects.

Brady thinks about and considers every part of his professional life, whether it is his TB12 method, upcoming documentary, or radio show. Brady, admonishing one of the biggest sports media companies and a longtime partner of the NFL, is neither here nor there.

The other thing that Brady's tweet demonstrates is an understanding of the media in 2021. Despite being the ripe old age of 44, Brady utilizes Twitter and other social media platforms better than almost any other NFL quarterback.

It allows him to grow the TB12 brand and build his following. He is no fool, and his latest tweet perfectly encapsulated that. Moreover, Brady never lets any of this become a distraction.

His primary focus is always what happens on the field. If ESPN really did have an issue regarding Brady's tweet, they'd have called him. ESPN doesn't hold any grudges with players they are in business with and routinely talks about on their stations.

Tom Brady is a master manipulator. He controls everything in his life and is so clinical in doing so. It is no surprise then that he is still playing absurdly well at 44-years-old.

His Bucs meet the Falcons this week. Despite trolling and critical tweets at ESPN, and hinting he could extend his career to 50, Brady will be laser-focused on downing the Falcons.

Fame and glory do matter to Brady. That's why he wants to be the most talked-about player in the most talked-about league. However, all of that is second to winning. Brady spent most of his high school and college career getting doubted.

Twenty-two years later, all Brady wants to do is win and silence the doubters over and over again. He wasn't silencing a doubter by tweeting at ESPN. It just highlights how zoned in Brady is and how much he demands excellence in everything he does.

