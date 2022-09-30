Tom Brady or Carson Wentz: Who should you draft?

Would you go with Tom Brady or Carson Wentz to get your scoreboard ticking this week? Week 4 brings yet another query for selecting the best QB for your Fantasy team.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won their first two games against the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. However, Brady's team could not get the better of the Green Bay Packers in their latest clash.

The Washington Commanders, on the other hand, only managed a single win in their first three games. After winning against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wentz and his team lost to the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Let's take a look at both quarterbacks' statistics to get a better idea for your fantasy selection.

Tom Brady vs Carson Wentz: Key stats this season

Tom Brady has had a decent season so far with the Buccaneers with a total of 673 passing yards in the first three game weeks. The veteran has also stacked three touchdowns.

However, the 45-year-old could only manage one interception in their opening run against the Dallas Cowboys. But he covered 212 passing yards in a 19-3 win over the team.

Later, in Week 2, Brady put up 190 passing yards against the Saints along with one touchdown. Although the Buccaneers lost their latest game against the Packers, Tom displayed his best performance of the season. He covered 271 passing yards along with one touchdown.

When we talk about Carson Wentz, his individual presentation has been phenomenal this season. The 29-year-old has racked up a total of 861 passing yards and seven touchdowns in three matches.

In Week 1, Wentz carried the Commanders to a 28-22 victory with 313 yards, two interceptions, and four touchdowns. He then continued with 337 yards, three TDs and one interception in Week 2. Nevertheless, Carson's performance in his latest encounter was poor. He only managed 211 passing yards and did not earn a single TD or interception.

How did Tom Brady and Carson Wentz perform last season?

Tom Brady outclassed Carson Wentz in fantasy points last season. The experienced QB collected 374.74 points across 17 games. He also averaged 22 points per game during the 2021-22 NFL season.

Whereas, the latter played 17 games for his former team, the Indianapolis Colts, and had 258.02 fantasy points in total with an average of 15.2 points per match.

Tom Brady vs Carson Wentz: Who should you start in Week 4?

When it comes to fantasy points, Brady has only managed 34.52 in the first three weeks. Wentz, meanwhile, has the edge with 64.14 fantasy points up until now.

However, if we take a look at the stats from last season, the Buccaneers QB was the top player in the league with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. Carson recorded 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns with his former team last season. He has not finished higher than 19th among his counterparts in any game.

Therefore, we certainly expect Brady to snap more fantasy points than Wentz on Sunday.

