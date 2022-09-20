"I'm going to keep doing it" - Tom Brady claims he will continue smashing tablets till he perfects the art

Analysts who are hoping to see Tom Brady cease destroying tablets on the sidelines during Buccaneers games are due for a rude awakening. The quarterback has no intentions of doing so anytime soon.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Tom Brady, Filthy 12-6 Breaking Tablet (with Tail). Tom Brady, Filthy 12-6 Breaking Tablet (with Tail). 😷 https://t.co/sca5qVDX0b

Brady has been criticized for getting away with what has been deemed 'distracting behavior' while female athletes like Serena Williams have been chastised for doing the same thing. With that said, it sounds like Brady isn't all that interested in appeasing those talking heads and instead seems ready to troll the narrative.

Brady joked on the 'Let's Go!' podcast that he was going to keep doing it until he perfected the art of tablet-throwing and making sure he doesn't throw out his arm.

"I'm trying to make sure I don't throw my arm out when I throw it. But I was pretty pissed yesterday. So until I get it right, you know, I'm going to keep doing it. And obviously, with reputation being the key to success, you know, I gotta get the perfect tablet slam, which I haven't got yet. So tune in next week to see if it happens."

Tom Brady revealed that he forgot the tablet password and wasn't able to log in, leading to the destruction of the device on national television. He also got on his own case for not handling his emotions well:

"I didn't do a very good job of (remaining calm), and I've got to be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be. I think there's are points where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was (on Sunday)."

Tom Brady had been warned not to break another tablet in December

Brady is starting to garner a bit of a reputation for breaking electronic devices -- namely, Microsoft Surface tablets.

While Microsoft's product chief Panos Panay, the head of Surface tablet development, joked in an Instagram story on Sunday saying that the tablet 'should be just fine.' Tom Brady himself may be dealing with fines from the league or the Buccaneers for his continued destruction of hand-held devices.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Tom Brady reveals hilarious reason why he smashed tablet on sideline: "I forgot the password and I couldn't log in" dlvr.it/SYgWcW Tom Brady reveals hilarious reason why he smashed tablet on sideline: "I forgot the password and I couldn't log in" dlvr.it/SYgWcW

Back in December, Brady revealed that he received a warning from the league about it:

"I've thrown a few electronic things in my day, as recently as the last couple weeks, so I'm sorry, I apologize. I did get a warning from the NFL on that so I won't throw another Surface."

Consider his lessons not learned.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far