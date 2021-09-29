"Tom Brady loves clothes more than I do" - Gisele Bundchen reveals QB's fashion obsession

The wife of Tom Brady, Giselle Bundchen, says the quarterback is more obsessed with fashion than herself. Bundchen is the supermodel wife of the superstar quarterback. Brady met Bundchen at a fashion show in the early 2000s, and they married soon afterward.

Since then, Brady has dominated the NFL world, and Giselle has dominated the modeling world.

The comments come before Brady launches his new fashion line. The quarterback is diversifying his interests now that he is free of the Patriots straitjacket. Even in the late stages of his career, Brady is evolving his brand away from the field.

Julie Zerbo @ZerboJulie Tom Brady fashion line coming to you from 1/2 of Kim K’s SKIMS team (co-founder Jens Grede) and 1/2 of now-defunct menswear brand Public School (Dao-Yi Chow). Tom Brady fashion line coming to you from 1/2 of Kim K’s SKIMS team (co-founder Jens Grede) and 1/2 of now-defunct menswear brand Public School (Dao-Yi Chow).

Brady is obsessed with fashion as he builds a portfolio

Brady's latest move into fashion shouldn't surprise anyone. He is broadening his horizons away from the NFL. Brady will star in a new ESPN documentary charting his rise from 199th pick to multiple Superbowl championships in the fall.

Furthermore, Brady is an investor in crypto company FTX, and we all know about his lifestyle brand TB12.

The fact that Brady is venturing out into new businesses suggests he is content with his professional career and happy to try new things. Comments to WSJ from Brady indicate that he is enjoying this phase of his life:

"I feel like I'm living two lives, My football life and then my post-football life."

The Bucs quarterback also credited his wife for helping him in his new endeavor, but she says that Brady and fashion are two things that just work together:

"He loves clothes way more than I do, He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That's what fashion is about."

It is another exciting chapter in Brady's career. However, he won't focus on fashion this week. On Sunday night, Brady returns to New England to take on the Patriots for the first time in his glittering career. The seven-time Super Bowl winner still has his eyes on football:

“I don’t think anything will match my football career. That’s kind of why I want to go until the end, because I want to make sure I don’t look back and go, ‘Man, I could still do it.’ ”

A happy Tom Brady is a dangerous Tom Brady. The 44-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, and he is loving life in Florida:

I feel like I’m just coming back to life in a certain way."

The Patriots must heed the warnings. This weekend, the prodigal son returns home as a legend and a man comfortable away from the Patriot Way. Brady is happier, fitter, and tougher than ever before. He'll no doubt rule the fashion world as he has done the football world.

Tom Brady @TomBrady @bradybrand Run the game, don’t let the game run you. BRADY - my next generation apparel brand is coming soon. Sign up now for updates: brady-brand.com Run the game, don’t let the game run you. BRADY - my next generation apparel brand is coming soon. Sign up now for updates: brady-brand.com. @bradybrand https://t.co/9skoQpyYid

