Tom Brady's playoff legacy further solidified thanks to this incredible feat

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still playing at an elite level at the ripe age of 44. After winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Brady swapped Boston for Florida in the 2020 offseason.

He signed with the Buccaneers and led them to a famous Super Bowl victory on their home field at Raymond James Stadium over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Having played in the NFL for over two decades, Brady has often made it to the postseason. With Tampa set to play in this year's playoffs, Brady will do something that will further consolidate his status as "the greatest of all time."

Brady to play in record amount of playoff games

When Brady steps onto the field for the Buccaneers' first playoff game this season, he will play his 46th playoff game. What makes it even more incredible is that Brady's total of 46 playoff games is more than 22 other franchises.

That is simply phenomenal, and depending on how far the Buccaneers go and whether or not Brady plays next season, there is a real chance that he will notch 50 playoff games in his career.

Brady has been in the MVP conversation all season as he shows no sign of declining. He is currently first in passing yards (4,348) and passing touchdowns (36) while being fourth in QBR (64.3). When you factor in that he is putting up these numbers as a 44-year-old, it is easy to see why he is at the forefront of the MVP conversation.

The Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South title with a 11-4 record and are eyeing off the prized number one seed currently held by Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

With the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers up next, the Buccaneers could be staring at a 13-4 record for the year; but they will need to rely on Green Bay to drop one of their next two games to have any shot at the number one seed and the much-needed week off in the first round of the playoffs.

To think that Tom Brady will be playing the 46th playoff game of his career is simply unimagineable. It is a feat that is unlikely ever to be matched or surpassed; and it appears Brady will hold another record all to himself yet again.

