‘Brock Purdy has a chip on his shoulder’: Tom Brady convinced of 49ers QB’s credentials after Cowboys beatdown

Tom Brady is enjoying watching the game from the comfort of his home this season, after a grueling NFL career. The NFL legend has made plenty of observations on the "Let's Go!" podcast and made another one about a young quarterback.

Brady spoke about San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the most recent episode of the podcast. At the three-minute mark, the seven-time Super Bowl winner signed off on Purdy's resume thus far in his career:

“You don't hear of guys like Brock Purdy until they’re doing amazing things out on the field. So it's kind of a fun story. And I hope it continues for him because he seems like he's a really humble young man.

"And he wants to go out there and do great things and I think the more you kind of have that chip on your shoulder like he does, and there were not quite the expectations, it's nice to go out there and continue to prove people wrong.”

Brady's comments come after Brock Purdy had a phenomenal game in Week 5 against the Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers signal-caller threw for 252 yards and four touchdowns on 17 of 24 passing in the 42-10 win over the Cowboys.

Tom Brady knows about facing Purdy firsthand on the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. That Week 14 game last season was Purdy's career NFL start and he led the 49ers to a win over the Buccaneers in that game.

Some have commented that the 49ers quarterback is similar to the former New England Patriots star. Purdy has a chance to win the Lombardi Trophy this season in his second campaign. Brady accomplished that feat with the Patriots in the 2001 season in his second campaign.

Was Tom Brady a 49ers fan growing up?

Tom Brady grew up a diehard 49ers fan as he's from San Mateo, California. Ahead of that game against the 49ers last season, he spoke to the media about his fandom of the team and joked about being passed over by them in the draft:

“[I] was lucky to grow up in the Bay Area at that time. It was just a great time. There was so many great players, great era of football. And I love the 49ers, and I loved them through college and when they skipped over me six times I started hating the 49ers, and that’s just the way it went down.”

Now, Brady gets to be a football fan once again and it seems that he's a believer in Purdy.