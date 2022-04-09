Tom Brady has created a scenario where no one truly knows when he will retire

Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when he retired earlier this offseason. It was an abrupt end to an era. His retirement shook up the NFC playoff picture and left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the dark about what to do next.

As we know, his retirement did not last long. He was away from the game for just over a month before he announced he was coming back to Tampa Bay. Just like that, the Buccaners became top contenders once again.

The legendary quarterback will begin the 2022 season as a 45-year-old signal-caller. Is this his farewell season? That is a question no one has the answer to. Brady has created a scenario where it is impossible to know when he will be ready to be done for good.

How much longer will Tom Brady play in the NFL?

Surely, the Buccaneers are open to keeping Brady around for as long as he wants to be. Rumors emerged stating that he clashed with head coach Bruce Arians. Well, Arians has stepped aside, and Todd Bowles is now in charge, leaving the offense to his quarterback and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. That is one obstacle removed that keeps Brady happy.

But the team remains at his will, as seen a few months ago, when he stepped away, and they just sat around patiently, hoping he would return.

Perhaps, he even wants to keep playing and go elsewhere, seeking a Super Bowl with three different NFL teams. A recent report linked him to the Miami Dolphins before the Brian Flores lawsuit emerged.

Miami reportedly planned to pursue Sean Payton, then add Brady at QB too.



The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores' lawsuit — filed the same day Brady retired. When Tom Brady retired, he was going to be introduced as part-owner of the Dolphins, per @ProFootballTalk Miami reportedly planned to pursue Sean Payton, then add Brady at QB too.The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores' lawsuit — filed the same day Brady retired. When Tom Brady retired, he was going to be introduced as part-owner of the Dolphins, per @ProFootballTalk & @BenVolin.Miami reportedly planned to pursue Sean Payton, then add Brady at QB too.The plan was scrapped after Brian Flores' lawsuit — filed the same day Brady retired. https://t.co/QIAbeyEGh6

So let's say the Buccaneers fail to win a Super Bowl this season. If Brady finishes the year healthy, rumors will, once again, heat up about him heading to a new team, chasing a title in a new city. The Dolphins could easily be back in the mix, as well, if this lawsuit is resolved by then.

Fans have learned that age does not seem to be an issue for the quarterback. Brady playing at 46 or 47 may not seem far-fetched if he puts up his usual, Pro Bowl numbers in 2022.

"When Tom said he'd come back, now it's easy. ... It's no better time to pass the torch than now." @nflnetwork Arians reiterating Tom Brady's return spurred his decision to retire and give Todd Bowles the reins of a team that can win now."When Tom said he'd come back, now it's easy. ... It's no better time to pass the torch than now." @nflnetwork Arians reiterating Tom Brady's return spurred his decision to retire and give Todd Bowles the reins of a team that can win now."When Tom said he'd come back, now it's easy. ... It's no better time to pass the torch than now."

And let's say he does "retire" again. Will anyone believe him? He is arguably the greatest player in NFL history. He made a show of retirement this offseason. That lasted 40 days, and some fans believe it was a bit of hardball to get the Buccaneers to move on from Arians.

Having the legend in the NFL, dominating in his 40s, is exciting for fans. The fact no one knows when he will actually hang up the cleats creates a sense of drama and excitement every offseason until he definitively steps away. Even then, no one will believe it until a full season goes by without him joining a team.

