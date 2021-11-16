Have you heard about Tom Brady's new documentary, "Man in the Arena?" The seven-time Super Bowl champion's ten-episode documentary will air its first episode Tuesday, Nov. 16.

It airs at 9 p.m. EST and is a series every diehard NFL fan should check out.

Brady has been the most successful player in the history of the NFL. He has made ten Super Bowl appearances, more than 31 NFL teams. The only team with more is his former team, the New England Patriots, who made 11 Super Bowls.

What is Tom Brady's new documentary 'Man in the Arena' all about?

"Man in the Arena" will be similar to "The Last Dance" documentary released by Michael Jordan. Jordan's documentary followed the Chicago Bulls' quest for a sixth championship in the 1997-1998 NBA season.

Brady's documentary will be about his ten Super Bowl seasons, with each episode focusing on a different Super Bowl run. They won't focus on the Super Bowl game alone, as it will show the regular season that led up to it and the playoffs.

Given Brady's success on the field, his series is already on the path to success. Patriots fans can tune in and relive the nostalgia of Brady's eighth Super Bowl appearance.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans can tune in to relive their most exceptional season in franchise history.

Each episode will follow a different season, and they'll be released weekly on Tuesdays. The first episode will follow the 2001-02 Patriots and their path to beating the Los Angeles Rams in Brady's coming-out party.

Tom Brady's "Man in the Arena" will be sports drama at its finest.

In the sports world, prominent figures often hide how they truly feel when speaking to the media. There have been countless press conferences where coaches or players give non-answers or cliche answers that don't reveal much new information.

"Man in the Arena" will be the complete opposite, diving into the rich pieces of Patriots history with Brady. Whether it's Randy Moss, Darelle Revis or Bill Belichick, Brady's relationship with his former teammates and coaches will be a hot topic.

The timing of the documentary's release will draw some viewers towards the Buccaneers and their quest to repeat themselves as champions this season.

Tom Brady led the Patriots and Buccaneers to the peak of their franchise history. But each season Brady made the Super Bowl, the season had its peaks and valleys.

HBO's "Hard Knocks" gave an incredible look into what led up to the season for many NFL teams. Brady will take the baton and show younger generations how being the greatest is done with "Man in the Arena."

Edited by LeRon Haire