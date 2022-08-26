"Tom Brady & Khloe Kardashian's PPP loans were forgiven" - NFL GOAT gets called out amid debate over student debt

Quarterback Tom Brady always seems to find himself in the news, deliberate or not. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is taking center stage again due to his PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan being forgiven.

President Joe Biden recently made an announcement that has brought the topic up again. The Department of Education will supply up to $20K in debt cancelations to Pell Grant recipients with loans in possession by the Department of Education. They will supply no more than $10K in debt cancelations to non-Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers qualify for this relief if their individual revenue is under $125K and $250K for married couples.

No high-income persons or high-income households will benefit from this move by the President. As for the quarterback, he and his company received a hefty PPP loan from the federal government amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As did Kim Kardashian.

NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback and his loan forgiveness. Many fans took Brady to task as his PPP loan was forgiven, while some are complaining about student loan forgiveness:

IG: theikonickay @theikonickay Tom Brady & Khloe Kardashians PPP loans were forgiven.



Guess who paid for it? 🙂 You and me. Tom Brady & Khloe Kardashians PPP loans were forgiven. Guess who paid for it? 🙂 You and me.

David Stanley @davidstanley01 Dan Crenshaw @DanCrenshawTX 87% of American adults don’t have student loans.



They shouldn’t have to pay off yours. 87% of American adults don’t have student loans. They shouldn’t have to pay off yours. Tom Brady has a shit-load of money yet we had to pay off his PPP loan. GTFO twitter.com/DanCrenshawTX/… Tom Brady has a shit-load of money yet we had to pay off his PPP loan. GTFO twitter.com/DanCrenshawTX/…

Tartag @AlbertSTartagl1 If you're ok with @TomBrady who is beyond wealthy getting a PPP loan forgiven. You want me to believe he didn't have 1million laying around and has to get a loan from the government and get it forgiven? Don't dare get mad that some people will get student loans forgiven If you're ok with @TomBrady who is beyond wealthy getting a PPP loan forgiven. You want me to believe he didn't have 1million laying around and has to get a loan from the government and get it forgiven? Don't dare get mad that some people will get student loans forgiven https://t.co/AUZ2MzziNP

In loving memory of my daughter @LaineyMart So hey, did TomBrady ever repay his PPP loan of $960,855? No? It was forgiven? Got it. Much more important than forgiving a portion of low income earners college loans. So hey, did TomBrady ever repay his PPP loan of $960,855? No? It was forgiven? Got it. Much more important than forgiving a portion of low income earners college loans. 😏

The Natidude @TheNatidude Here's some stuff to copy & tweet at anyone bitching about Biden's student loan thingie:



Forgiven PPP loans:

Marjorie Taylor Greene: $183,504

Lauren Boebert: $233,305

Joel Osteen: $4.4 million

Tom Brady: $960,855 Here's some stuff to copy & tweet at anyone bitching about Biden's student loan thingie:Forgiven PPP loans:Marjorie Taylor Greene: $183,504Lauren Boebert: $233,305Joel Osteen: $4.4 millionTom Brady: $960,855

⚓️Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy⚓️ @AngryBlackLady You’re mad about a teacher getting $10,000 in student debt relief, meanwhile Tom Brady got like a million in PPP loans bought a goddamn boat and I bet you were fine with it. You’re mad about a teacher getting $10,000 in student debt relief, meanwhile Tom Brady got like a million in PPP loans bought a goddamn boat and I bet you were fine with it.

Other fans noted that the three-time NFL MVP purchased a yacht after receiving the PPP loan:

Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 @smc429 Tom Brady immediately bought a yacht after receiving $960K in PPP loans from his friend, Donald, that he didn't need. (His wife is $$$$, as well) I don't care about his sports abilities while he took money away from those who needed it.

Great player, terrible human. Tom Brady immediately bought a yacht after receiving $960K in PPP loans from his friend, Donald, that he didn't need. (His wife is $$$$, as well) I don't care about his sports abilities while he took money away from those who needed it. Great player, terrible human. https://t.co/FlI7gc5tDF

Mark Elliott @markmobility Hey, while we’re talking about debt relief, Tom Brady bought a yacht after getting a $960,000 PPP loan. ftw.usatoday.com/2020/12/tom-br… Hey, while we’re talking about debt relief, Tom Brady bought a yacht after getting a $960,000 PPP loan. ftw.usatoday.com/2020/12/tom-br…

jupitergirl🇺🇦 @jupitergirl @Lady_Star_Gem The PPP loans to really rich people is mind blowing. Shame on Tom Brady who bought a million dollar yacht & got over $900,000 PPP loan. @Lady_Star_Gem The PPP loans to really rich people is mind blowing. Shame on Tom Brady who bought a million dollar yacht & got over $900,000 PPP loan.

Adrienne Jones @babytoolkit



Did you tell them about forgiving Brady's PPP loan so he could buy a super-yacht? Or is it still the same old racist dog whistle about average folks getting money?

ftw.usatoday.com/2020/12/tom-br… @SenatorBraun Still not a town hall.Did you tell them about forgiving Brady's PPP loan so he could buy a super-yacht? Or is it still the same old racist dog whistle about average folks getting money? @SenatorBraun Still not a town hall.Did you tell them about forgiving Brady's PPP loan so he could buy a super-yacht? Or is it still the same old racist dog whistle about average folks getting money?ftw.usatoday.com/2020/12/tom-br…

Tom Brady and the PPP loan

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In April 2020, it was reported that Brady's company had been given loans totaling nearly one million dollars. He signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in March, a month before his company received the loan.

The fallout arose from those who disagreed with Biden forgiving student loans. But many fans noted that the government forgave billions in PPP loans that were handed out, including the seven-time Super Bowl winner's loan.

If you also consider that Brady purchased a yacht around the same time he was given the loan, the outrage may seem warranted. Being one of the most polarizing players in the NFL doesn't help his case. Either way, fans aren't happy with the hypocrisy taking place around the subject of loan forgiveness.

