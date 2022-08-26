"Tom Brady & Khloe Kardashian's PPP loans were forgiven" - NFL GOAT gets called out amid debate over student debt

Quarterback Tom Brady always seems to find himself in the news, deliberate or not. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is taking center stage again due to his PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan being forgiven.
President Joe Biden recently made an announcement that has brought the topic up again. The Department of Education will supply up to $20K in debt cancelations to Pell Grant recipients with loans in possession by the Department of Education. They will supply no more than $10K in debt cancelations to non-Pell Grant recipients. Borrowers qualify for this relief if their individual revenue is under $125K and $250K for married couples.
No high-income persons or high-income households will benefit from this move by the President. As for the quarterback, he and his company received a hefty PPP loan from the federal government amid the Covid-19 pandemic. As did Kim Kardashian.
NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback and his loan forgiveness. Many fans took Brady to task as his PPP loan was forgiven, while some are complaining about student loan forgiveness:
Warning: NSFW language
Warning: NSFW language
Other fans noted that the three-time NFL MVP purchased a yacht after receiving the PPP loan:
Tom Brady and the PPP loan
In April 2020, it was reported that Brady's company had been given loans totaling nearly one million dollars. He signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in March, a month before his company received the loan.
The fallout arose from those who disagreed with Biden forgiving student loans. But many fans noted that the government forgave billions in PPP loans that were handed out, including the seven-time Super Bowl winner's loan.
If you also consider that Brady purchased a yacht around the same time he was given the loan, the outrage may seem warranted. Being one of the most polarizing players in the NFL doesn't help his case. Either way, fans aren't happy with the hypocrisy taking place around the subject of loan forgiveness.