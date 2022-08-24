Tom Brady fantasy football team names: Cool and funny ideas to try out

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady is an important player in any big fantasy NFL league. Brady is entering his 23rd season in the league and all eyes are on him as he continues to defy the aging process. Even at 45, the seven-time Super Bowl champ is going to be a mainstay in the fantasy football draft.
So, if you are looking for a funny and intelligent name involving Brady, we are here to help you. Building a fantasy football team might be fun, but choosing the right name can be the crowning glory. While there are endless combinations, we have sifted through and selected the best ones that suit a player like Tom Brady.
Here are the top Brady team names:
- Brady Antebellum
- Lord of the Rings
- Here’s my number, call me Brady
- My Fair Brady
- Brady Bountiful
- Tom Terrific
- The Real Slim Brady
- The Old TomCat
- Nobody Puts Brady in the Corner
- Brady and the Tramp
- The Tom Brady Factor
- The Brady Factor
- Lombardi Lenny
- Lord of the Rings
- Check My Balls
- Tompa Brady Buccaneers
- Tom Terrific
- The Real Slim Brady
- The Old TomCat
- Nobody Puts Brady in the Corner
- Brady and the Tramp
- My old Brady
- Call Me Brady
- Brady’s Got Back
- Young Brady
- Brady Gaga
- Touchdown Tommy
- A Dingo ate my Brady
- Tom Brady wears UGG Boots
- Brady and the Champ
- Tommy Tutone
- One hell of a Brady
- Brady Luck
- Brady the GOAT
- Brady Bunch
- Boss Brady
- The Brady Bunch
- Tom FC
- game changers team Brady
- Brady’s Deadly Team
Hopefully you've found a name that works for you. If you haven't already drafted Brady, you shouldn't make him your point of call.
Should you draft Tom Brady to your fantasy team?
Brady has returned to the Buccaneers after enjoying a vacation with his family in the Bahamas. But you shouldn't doubt his commitment to the NFL. Many fantasy owners might pass on Brady, but not because of his absence from the preseason.
Brady has proved himself from time to time, and his performances haven't changed with age. He's has been known to produce 25-point game-weeks in his time at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you're in a pinch, he is a very reliable earner. Brady, either due to a deal with darker powers or some incredible luck, has a penchant for avoiding injuries. This is another green tick next to his name.
If you have the entire slate of quarterbacks to choose from, Brady isn't going to be your man. Rushing quarterbacks are the biggest earners in fantasy, so Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Kyler Murray should all be drafted ahead of him. You'd likely take Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow first too, as they can scamper down the field when necessary. But you can certainly do a lot worse than drafting Tom Brady, and someone in your league definitely will.