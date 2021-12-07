This stat shows that Tom Brady might have a favorite opponent to face

On October third of this year, Tom Brady joined Brett Favre, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to have defeated all 32 NFL teams. The last team on Brady's list was the Patriots, whom he defeated in Week 4 of the NFL season.

But there is, perhaps, one team that Brady enjoys playing a bit more than others.

SB Nation @SBNation Tom Brady against the Falcons in 2021 😬

399 YDS, 4 TD

276 YDS, 5 TD

Tom Brady's 2021 statistics against the Atlanta Falcons

Tom Brady has faced the Atlanta Falcons a total of three times this year. The first was back in January of 2021 as part of the 2020-2021 NFL season.

During that game (which the Buccaneers won by a score of 44-27), Brady completed 26 of 41 passes for 399 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

The second game of 2021 in which Brady faced the Atlanta Falcons was in Week 2 of this season. The Buccaneers won by a score of 48-25, and Brady was 24 of 36 for 276 yards passing and five touchdowns.

And just yesterday, the Buccaneers defeated the Falcons by a score of 30-17. In that game, Tom Brady completed 38-51 passes for 368 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

NFL @NFL Make that six 300-yard passing games for @TomBrady this season. 🐐 Make that six 300-yard passing games for @TomBrady this season. 🐐 https://t.co/Nh2FmG7fAE

If you were to accumulate the sum of Brady's stats against the Atlanta Falcons in this calendar year alone, he has 1,043 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Overall, Tom Brady has a 10-0 record as a starter against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Bruce Arians said the following after the divisional matchup:

"Good road win. December football. It was great. A lot of guys had to step up and step in."

Can Tom Brady lead the Buccaneers to the top spot in the NFC playoffs?

Tom Brady and the term "December football" should be synonymous with each other after Brady's 22 NFL seasons and seven Super Bowl championships. The G.O.A.T. has a championship pedigree that is undeniable.

Despite any differences they may have had, Brady and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick were a football match made in heaven.

Brady learned a lot during his time in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and he has applied every tactic he learned since he became a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year.

If the Buccaneers can continue to get as healthy as they have in recent weeks, we can expect to see them prepare for a long run in the playoffs as they chase their second consecutive Lombardi trophy.

