Tom Brady finally reveals whether Ryan Fitzpatrick was the motherf****r he referred to in interview

Tom Brady has been the patron saint of NFL content since his glory days, but the last few years have certainly been a ride.

Let's take a short trip down memory lane.

Back in 2020, when Tom Brady was still mulling over his options after a long stint with the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins were considered one of the favorites to sign him.

That, of course, didn't happen, but when Brady later appeared on an episode of The Shop, he discreetly referred to one team abruptly dropping out of the race to sign him.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Tom Brady on his free agency last offseason: “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that mother*****?’”

Tom Brady on his free agency last offseason: “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that mother*****?’”https://t.co/JVVfNaGiUq

"One of the teams, they weren't interested at the very end. I was thinking 'You're sticking with that motherf*****?'" Brady said on The Shop.

Since then, speculation has been that Brady was referring to Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was with the Dolphins at the time.

For what it's worth, Fitzpatrick took it upon himself earlier this month to claim he was "that motherf*****" that Brady was referring to.

Tom Brady, however, doesn't leave too many stories open-ended.

On the Let's Go! podcast this week, Brady answered the question, laying it to rest once and for all.

"You know, Scratchy [Jim Gray]. I like to keep them guessing. And unfortunately, with this coming out, I'd have to tell them. It wasn't him [Ryan Fitzpatrick]."

Well, that's another mystery solved, gang. But it does beg the question, if Fitzpatrick wasn't the QB Brady was referring to, who could it possibly be?

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Raiders "was almost a done deal." #UFC278 Dana White says Brady and GronkRaiders "was almost a done deal." Dana White says Brady and Gronk ➡️ Raiders "was almost a done deal." 😳 #UFC278 https://t.co/buWEXxi5Ho

The Tom Brady motherf****r mystery

Earlier this year, UFC chief Dana White revealed that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski almost joined forces in Sin City.

White said: “I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders. And it was almost a done deal. And at the last minute, [Jon] Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want them. And all hell broke loose, man it was crazy."

Could Derek Carr be the motherf****r Brady was referring to? I guess we'll have to wait for another episode of the Let's Go! podcast. Or another option is Brady spilling the beans on another episode of The Shop.

Derek Carr's future hasn't been the most rock solid recntly .Things haven't been all that smooth this year, with Josh McDaniels calling the shots either. The Las Vegas Raiders are 0-2 in their first two games and their second loss was heartbreaking.

The Raiders did come out all guns blazing, racing to a 20-0 halftime lead against the Arizona Cardinals. But what transpired in the second half of the game against the Cardinals was messy, to say the least.

In the second half, the Raiders were outscored 23-3 and fell to a defeat in overtime. Hunter Renfrow fumbled and the Cardinals' Byron Murphy Jr. took it all the way back for a walkoff touchdown. It was a record squandering their largest advantage (20 points) in franchise history.

