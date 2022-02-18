Tom Brady may have been 'forced to retire', claims NFL insider

Tom Brady hasn't even been retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two months, yet there are plenty of rumors already trickling in on whether or not he will remain away from the game.

Mike Giardi of the NFL Network is on the record stating that those close to the seven-time Super Bowl champion feel as if his retirement was forced, rather than something that occurred naturally.

"I’ve talked to a couple of people who were with Brady in Foxboro and know him very well, and they said, ‘I don’t believe for a second that he’s done,'” Giardi said. "A lot of people feel like Brady was almost forced in that direction (to retire) and doesn’t wanna go in that direction just yet.”

According to Giardi, the speculation is that the recently retired quarterback may have been influenced by family or close friends to retire. Perhaps his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, finally decided that enough is enough and wanted to have her husband at home to spend time with family.

Will Tom Brady opt to return to the NFL?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got exactly what they wanted when acquiring the former signal-caller from the New England Patriots to bring home a Super Bowl trophy to the franchise.

The three-time NFL MVP was also named MVP of Super Bowl LV when the Bucs defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Although this season did not go as planned, the team is set to return most of their key players.

That is, of course, without their star 44-year-old quarterback.

Despite retiring only weeks ago, there have been signs that Brady is leaving the door slightly open for a possible return to the league.

Just this past Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI. Hours before the kickoff, the former Buccaneers quarterback tweeted out the following as a reminder went off on his phone about the big game.

Tom Brady has nothing left to prove in the NFL. As the owner of the most significant NFL passing records, as well as having more Super Bowl wins than any singular franchise, he can rest easy in retirement.

But perhaps that is what makes the quarterback tick. The ever-competitive spirit of conquering more until he can no longer play could really eat away at him until that itch is scratched. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has spent almost half of his entire life as a member of the NFL; therefore, walking away cannot be easy.

Stay tuned for more information...or none at all.

