"He's in his underwear, getting down to his QB stance" - Tom Brady's former teammate shares hilarious exchange

Tom Brady's friendship with former teammate Tedy Bruschi has lasted long after the two played together. Bruschi and Brady were teammates for nine seasons on the New England Patriots. They developed such a good relationship that they FaceTime and still keep in touch years later.

Bruschi was on NFL on ESPN Sunday, ahead of the conference championship games. While on the show, he told a story about Tom Brady. He said that, about two years ago, the Tampa Bay quarterback taught his son how to play quarterback.

Bruschi started by setting the stage, explaining what their conversation was initially about. Tom Brady wanted to FaceTime Bruschi when he heard his son was playing quarterback. He began with,

"I got a story to share with you... One of my favorite conversations was when I was talking to him, about two years ago because I remember Dante, my son, was a freshman in high school then. I'm talking to Tom. We're talking about our families. We're talking about our wives. We're talking about football, and I say, 'Man, my son's playing quarterback.' And he's like, 'Really? I'll call you right back. I'm gonna FaceTime you. Take me to Dante.' I said, 'Okay.' So he hangs up, and I'm walking up the stairs to go see my son. He FaceTimes me, and I see him and he's in his pajamas. And I'm like, dude, what are you doing?"

Tom Brady was in his pajamas, which already makes this a funny exchange. It speaks to Brady being a good teammate, wanting to help coach a former teammate's son. What Brady and Bruschi didn't realize was Bruschi's son, Dante, was in his underwear and was ready to fall asleep.

"He says, 'No, no, just go ahead and get me to Dante.' And Tom proceeds to put the phone on his fireplace mantel, okay? He says, 'Alright, Teddy, take me over to Dante." Bruschi said. "So I opened my son's room and he's about to go to sleep. He's in his underwear. My son's in his underwear. So I'm like, 'Dante, it's Tom,' and so he gets up and Tom starts talking to Dante about how to be a quarterback. So there's Tom in his living room, wearing his pajamas, holding a football. And he's got a little knee brace on or something, and he's like, 'Dante, show me how you hold the football.'"

While Brady was coaching Dante on how to hold the football, Bruschi just got to watch it all unfold. The manner in which Bruschi tells the story is hilarious, but it shows how much Tom Brady cares about his former teammates and their families.

"So there I am, a father just holding the phone. My son's in his underwear, getting down in his quarterback stance. And I'm like, I don't know what he's doing here, but here you go. So that's the relationship that he has with his teammates and how much he cared about everything that was going on in their lives, too."

Stories of Tom Brady's greatness extend to off-the-field

After ESPN prematurely reported Tom Brady's retirement Saturday, tributes and memories of Brady continued to flood in. Bruschi's story is just one example of a former teammate of Brady's speaking up for his character off the field.

It's refreshing to see someone as renowned for his competitive spirit as Brady receive love for his character off the field. Tom Brady cares about his family, so it makes sense he'd care about the families of his former teammates as well.

Reporters who covered him in New England have a lot of exemplary things to say about him.

While stories will continue to pour in, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL landscape await Brady to make his retirement decision. Brady is one of the most popular and recognizable names in sports history. His decision will rock the NFL landscape for a second time.

Next time, he'll look to announce his decision his way, not by having ESPN insiders report it.

