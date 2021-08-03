Tom Brady gets a day off on his 44th birthday, confirms Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians

Tom Brady turned 44-years-old on Tuesday. The G.O.A.T. works harder than majority of the NFL. For his birthday, the seven-time Super Bowl champion took the day off.

Tom Brady turns 44 tomorrow.



He has four more seasons to beat George Blanda, who retired at 48, as the oldest NFL player. pic.twitter.com/iNWdcYO2ug — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 2, 2021

Brady has won seven Super Bowl rings, five Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards, and has been selected to three All-Pro teams. That makes one wonder, what more could Brady ask for on his birthday?

What is Bruce Arians perfect present for Tom Brady?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski

Bruce Arians thought hard about what he wanted to get Tom Brady for his birthday present. Brady has done almost everything and has accomplished everything. Arians thought it out and gave Tom the day off.

The real question is, will Tom actually take the day off? After the practice the Buccaneers had today, its unlikely. The 44 year old veteran was seen punting a football 40+ yards on to a near by practice field in frustration.

Bruce Arians on Tom Brady turning 44 Tuesday. "It's amazing the fire that burns in him to do this...we'll throw him a bone and give him a day off.'' — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 2, 2021

Brady also slammed his helmet down after a failed two-minute drive by the Bucs offense. That wasn't the worst of it, Brady was sacked and threw two incompletions during the two-minute drill. "Got to make plays when you're tired, fellas!" Brady screamed that at his offensive teammates in frustration on Sunday.

That doesn't exactly sound like Tom Brady is ready to celebrate his birthday with a day off. It sounds more like the Bucs have work to do. The future Hall of Famer will most likely show up ready to work on Tuesday.

According to head coach Bruce Arians, Brady has earned this day off.

"It's amazing the fire that burns in him that makes him do this. There's nobody out there competing any harder than him. Yeah, it's awesome. We'll throw him a bone and give him a day off."

Chances are Bruce Arians will have to call Gisele and tell her to hide the keys and tie Brady to the bed to keep him away from the practice facility. If that doesn't work he'll need to tell security to not let him in the building. Still, it's hard to believe that Tom Brady would actually take the day off.

The Buccaneers are a week out from starting the preseason. Brady knows that there's still work to do. He'll be there ready to go and nothing will stop him from stepping on to the practice field.

