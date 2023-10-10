Tom Brady gets honest on Bill Belichick’s approach with Patriots in crisis mode after 34-0 loss to Saints

Tom Brady has shared his opinion on Bill Belichick's coaching strategy in the New England Patriots shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. The Patriots lost 34-0 to the Saints in a game where quarterback Mac Jones was benched again. He threw another pick-six as the offense continued to struggle.

Although some people have been critical of Bill Belichick and his coaching, Tom Brady spoke on the "Let's Go!" podcast (at the 7:40 mark) and said the coach is still doing a good job, but the players aren't making the plays:

“I think he's got a very consistent approach and it's the right approach. It's trying to prepare the players, give them the best opportunities. You get out there in the field in the end, you know, once the play’s called in, the players got to go do it.

"It takes great coaching staff to win. It takes great players to win. It takes great front office support to win. It's an organizational win. It's an organizational loss.

"I think people always ascribe win or loss to one player and they did that for me a lot with winning and it's not about me, it's about us. As a leader, when you lose, you take the blame and you get the credit when you win. But at the end of the day, it's a team sport.”

In the Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Mac Jones went 12-for-22 for 110 yards and two interceptions. Bailey Zappe ended up replacing him and went 3-for-9 for 22 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson only rushed for 24 yards on eight carries.

The Patriots have been outscored 72-3 in their last two games, and pressure is starting to mount on their HC and QB.

What is Bill Belichick's Patriots record without Tom Brady?

After Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, he led his new team to a Super Bowl win.

The Patriots, meanwhile, have struggled without Brady, as Bill Belichick is 81-94 in games he has coached without Tom Brady. Since Brady left, Belichick is 26-30.

With a lot of rumors beginning to swirl that something is going to give in New England, Belichick and Jones will be looking to change the narrative quickly. They face the Las Vegas Raiders next and at 1-4, a loss makes any postseason ambitions near impossible.