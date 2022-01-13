Watch: Tom Brady's wonderful gesture leaves a young Bucs fan teary eyed

Even before signing with the Buccaneers, Tom Brady was already set to go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks to play in the NFL. After delivering Tampa Bay its second Super Bowl title in franchise history in just his first year with the team and on the eve of another potentially deep playoff run, Brady has cemented his status as the greatest quarterback of all time. His fierce on-field competitiveness is well-known but the softer side of Brady off the field makes for a good story.

Tom Brady gives hat off his head to young, elated Buccaneers fan

In the clip posted on Twitter by @NFLFilms, Brady can be seen walking off the field after his Week 17 come-from-behind win against the New York Jets. As he makes his way to the locker room, he veers from his path and walks toward the fans in the stands.

While doing this, he removes the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cap that he is wearing from his head. As Tom Brady approaches the crowd, several fans reach out toward him, but Brady makes sure to indicate the cap is intended for a specific young fan. The fan accepts the cap from her hero, and, almost while in shock, attempts to put the hat on her head with one hand,while covering her mouth with other.

What stands out most are her eyes, that become glossy from the surprise and sheer elation of receiving a gift from Tom Brady, her idol. As soon as the young girl receives the memento, it becomes clear that it is something that she will certainly always cherish.

By signing with the Buccaneers ahead of the 2020/2021 season, Brady shocked the NFL and delivered on his promise with an immediate title. As a result, Brady, also, broke Patrick Mahomes’s 2018-19 record for most jerseys sold in a single season. Thanks to the first-ballot Hall-of-Famer, Tampa Bay’s merchandise sales jumped from 28th overall in 2019 to 1st overall in 2020.

So having a piece of anything related to Tom Brady is gold. The young Buccaneers fan in New York has a special gift from the man himself and is certainly the envy of other Bucs fans.

Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for their Wild Card matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 16, 2022. The 13-4 Buccaneers host the 9-8 Eagles at Raymond James Stadium as Brady and company hope to replicate last season’s postseason magic all the way to their Super Bowl win over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Edited by Windy Goodloe