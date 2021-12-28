Tom Brady could be in trouble for damaging NFL's sideline Microsoft tablet in anger

Tom Brady is one win removed from his first shutout in 15 years. During the loss to the New Orleans Saints, Brady's frustration boiled over. Sunday Night Football's cameras showed Brady throwing a tablet behind the bench into what appeared to be a garbage can.

The outburst cost the NFL a nice chunk of change, and Brady may get in trouble because of the outburst.

Speaking on "Let's Go!," a podcast with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, Brady said the NFL laid down the law over the outburst.

“I can’t throw another Surface or else I get fined.”

The device that Tom Brady broke: How does the NFL use the Microsoft Surface tablet?

The Surface tablet is the official tablet of the NFL and is available on the sidelines during every game. In its place, a clipboard or three-ring binder would give the players the information they needed between series. In today's game, pictures and video show the formations of the defense.

This information is used to make adjustments, but it also gives quarterbacks a quick ability to see their simple mistakes.

These revelations happen when emotions are still high, so they act as a spark in a tinderbox. It is common for players to throw tablets in frustration, but it is rather unusual for them to smash the devices in anger.

ChuckModi @ChuckModi1 So Tom Brady goes off on refs; then slams/breaks a Microsoft Tablet; & runs to Saints sideline to curse out a Saints coach — all in one game.

IDC how many SB’s he won. Write about it as if he were Lamar Jackson So Tom Brady goes off on refs; then slams/breaks a Microsoft Tablet; & runs to Saints sideline to curse out a Saints coach — all in one game.IDC how many SB’s he won. Write about it as if he were Lamar Jackson https://t.co/1RuWsIWehR

Based on what Brady said on "Let's Go!," it seems players get a mulligan when it comes to tablet-smashing. In other words, the first infraction comes with a warning and the second comes with a fine. However, how big of a fine would it be?

A modern Microsoft tablet typically costs around $400. However, they can be as expensive as $1500, which is what it will cost the NFL for Brady's infringement. Therefore, a fine simply passing on the cost of the tablet makes sense.

However, if the NFL doesn't want to see any more similar outbursts, the league will need to fine Brady much more. The smashing of the tablet would likely fall under the "unsportsmanlike conduct" fine cost. According to the NFL's website, these penalties cost either $12,875 or $18,025 depending on the first or second infraction.

It is unclear whether the NFL would count a second smashed tablet as a first or second penalty.

