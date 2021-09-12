Tom Brady has fun with Patriots fans in new cryptocurrency ad with wife Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady is currently enjoying life to the fullest. Brady featured in his latest commercial after starring in an opening night win on the field against the Dallas Cowboys. In June, Brady became a shareholder in the bitcoin company FTX.

Consequently, it surprised no one that FTX released a new commercial starring Brady and his wife, Giselle. The commercial aired during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Dallas Cowboys.

In the commercial, Brady poked fun at his now 'ruined' relationship with Patriots fans. In the commercial, Brady is trying to convince his friends and associates to join FTX. The quarterback enticed Fireman Ed, a notorious Jets fan, to join the burgeoning bitcoin company.

The seven-time Superbowl winner thought about calling someone named 'Bill,' but he decided not to. The last call was to a Bostonian who had Brady listed as a 'traitor.' The duo conversed as Brady attempted to get the person into FTX.

The Bostonian told Brady that "the fans hate him, and they wouldn't take him back." Brady retorted by saying, "yes, you would." The Bucs quarterback poked fun at the Patriots and their fans by intimating that no matter how much they may resent him, they'd bring him back in a heartbeat.

Tom Brady is having fun in a new commercial

It seems that since he left the Patriots, Brady has been having fun and enjoying this stage of his career. The commercial underlined that. In conjunction with that epic Superbowl party that Brady and the Bucs threw, it feels like we're watching a new Brady.

Not that any of this is distracting Brady from his ultimate goal: winning. He is hell-bent on coming back in his 22nd NFL season to win another Superbowl.

Tom Brady made his 300th regular-season career start against the Cowboys, and he looked at his imperious best. Number 12 threw for four touchdowns as he carved up the Cowboys' secondary.

The freedom Tom Brady is getting in Florida is allowing the veteran to enjoy life away from the field. In turn, that makes him happier, more relaxed, and much more confident. Brady is living without pressure, and his play is a testament to that.

If Tom Brady continues to shine in primetime games, we may see more commercials advertising FTX. Given that everything Brady touches is successful, it may be time to jump on the commercial bandwagon.

The Bucs jumped on the bandwagon, and it got them a championship. It might even get them another one.

