"I got really good at playing in the cold" - Tom Brady hints at missing playing at Foxboro since switch to Buccaneers

Tom Brady is one of the greatest athletes of all-time. Part of being a great athlete is the ability to handle adversity throughout your career. Brady spent his first 20 seasons playing in the cold with the New England Patriots before moving down South to sunny Florida. He is now in his third campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady talked about the difference between playing in extreme heat and extreme cold on the Let's Go! podcast. Here's what he said:

"Yeah, there's a lot of elements that play into professional football, too... You have to figure out a way to deal with the inclement weather, too, extreme hot conditions, extreme cold. I was in New England for a long time. I got really good at playing in the cold. And, you know, playing in the heat is something that I had to really get used to."

He added:

"Things that I had never really had to adapt to. Maybe in training camp when I was at the Patriots, we'd have one or two days all year above 90 degrees. Here I practiced 60 days a year over 90 degrees. So your body has to get acclimated. You have to keep your body cool, lighter shirts, a lot of cold water."

He concluded by saying:

"We put these really cool, cool trailers in this year that a lot of guys have utilized. Yesterday I just got to make sure, you can't really overheat. Once you overheat, you're pretty cooked literally and figuratively."

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have to relocate for their matchup against the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes in a tough spot in Super Bowl LV

While Tom Brady is used to playing in all kinds of conditions, there are limits. The Buccaneers may have to relocate for Sunday Night's primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tampa Bay are expected to host Kansas City in on Sunday night, but Hurricane Ian may prevent that from happening. The weather is expected to cause damage and flooding to the area and playing the game would be impossible and unsafe. The league is monitoring the situation and will make a decision on what to do with the game and where it will be played.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are currently using the Miami Dolphins' facilities and there is a possibility the game may be played in Miami. We will see what the next few days bring and await an update from the league.

