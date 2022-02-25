Tom Brady's top 3 TV appearances

Hollywood Tom Brady does not quite have the same ring as Hollywood Hogan when the legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan famously turned heel and started the nWo. For former Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, his next career phase appears to be heading to Hollywood, where he already has developed a movie based on one of his Super Bowl wins.

Brady is no stranger to movies or television shows, so the surefire Hall of Famer will have plenty of IMDB entries to fill in before he’s done. The former quarterback has several movie credits to his name including Stuck on You (2003) and Ted 2 (2015). Most of his parts are just playing himself, so Mr. Brady will certainly look to expand his roles if he really is looking to make more of a name for himself in Hollywood. For now, he’s also had some success on the small screen and will continue to build on that medium as well.

The best Tom Brady cameos on television

#3 - Entourage (2009) as Himself

Lights, Camera, Pod @LightsCameraPod Tom Brady, known for his cameos in 'Entourage' and 'Ted 2', has officially announced his retirement from football. Tom Brady, known for his cameos in 'Entourage' and 'Ted 2', has officially announced his retirement from football. https://t.co/ZuFLxKoors

Entourage is an HBO show about a hot up-and-coming actor, his closest friends and their shenanigans around Hollywood. In the episode “Fore,” actor brothers Vincent Chase and Johnny Drama take on Tom Brady (as himself) and Mark Wahlberg (as himself) in a charity golf event. The show’s executive producer Mark Wahlberg is also from Boston, so it’s not difficult to see the connection to Brady and the New England Patriots.

#2 - Family Guy (2006) as Himself (voice)

One Take News @OneTakeNews 'FAMILY GUY' star Tom Brady has retired from the NFL after 22 seasons. 'FAMILY GUY' star Tom Brady has retired from the NFL after 22 seasons. https://t.co/l0Q12EjzxF

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hails from the East Coast and is an avid New England Patriots fan. It comes, then, as no surprise that MacFarlane parlayed his fandom to get Brady to appear in an episode of Family Guy, as well a MacFarlane’s movie, Ted 2. In the Family Guy episode “Patriot Games,” Tom Brady (voiced by himself) sees Peter Griffin beating up several people just to get to the restroom, so Brady recruits Griffin to come play for the New England Patriots.

#1 - Living with Yourself (2019) as Himself

The Netflix comedy-drama starring Paul Rudd is about a man going through an existential crisis, who visits a mysterious spa and unknowingly gets cloned. The show follows his story where two different (emotionally and personally) versions of himself exist in the same place, interacting with family and friends. In the pilot episode, Rudd’s character walks into the spa and sees none other than Tom Brady walk past, asking Rudd if it’s his first time to go into the mysterious spa. When Rudd asks Brady how many times he’s been to the spa, Brady says “Sixth,” referring to his then-six Super Bowl rings.

Viewers could have also taken Brady’s appearance in a show about clones as a sly reference to Brady’s longevity in sport known for short careers due to the physically violent nature of the sport.

