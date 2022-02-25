"My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered" - Tom Brady has a hilarious reaction to Gisele Bundchen's frightening new video

In his 22-year NFL career, Tom Brady has faced the likes of Warren Sapp, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, Dwight Freeney and James Harrison to name a few of the menacing defenders that he faced.

But it's easy to say that none of them place the kind of fear on the seven-time Super Bowl champion that the latest video from his wife Gisele Bundchen does.

In the video, Bundchen is seen in a self-defense course and is more than holding her own with aggressive counters and take-downs.

The former quarterback took notice and after seeing the video, had a little comment.

"My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered," Brady wrote on Twitter.

Tom Brady @TomBrady

"My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered," Brady wrote on Twitter.

The supermodel turned fists of fury also had something to say about the video.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confident and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but especially for us women," Bundchen wrote.

Bundchen is and has been a role model for women as she has successfully balanced her career as a global supermodel as well as a mother and wife. This video is evidence that Tom Brady may have finally found an opponent more lethal than Aaron Donald.

Will Tom Brady return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When Tom Brady decided to hang up the cleats, many wondered aloud whether or not the Pro Bowl quarterback would take the field once again in 2022.

As recently as a week and a half ago, and before the start of the Super Bowl, the three-time NFL MVP released a tweet that showed his feelings on the fact that he was not a part of the event.

The tweet referenced a reminder for the Super Bowl that was on his phone. Brady's reaction to the tweet shows that perhaps someone as competitive as the former Buccaneers quarterback is not necessarily done with the game that he loved since he was a kid.

With the GOAT being only 44 years old, he has spent almost half of his life as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Could it be that someone who has placed so much emphasis and time on perfecting his craft can hang up the cleats after performing at an extremely high level?

The answer to that question will come next season.

