Tom Brady International Games: In how many foreign countries has the Buccaneers QB won an NFL Match?

Tom Brady holds more records than any other quarterback in NFL history. His list of historic accomplishments already seems infinite, but he still continues to rewrite the record books. This is one of the many things that makes him the greatest NFL player of all time.

The 2022 NFL season marks his third with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending two decades with the New England Patriots. Following a Week 10 victory, Tom Brady added his name to the record books once again.

He became the first player in NFL history to record a win in four different countries. He also owns a 4-0 record when playing a game outside of the USA.

In addition to the United States, here are the three countries hosting NFL international games where Tom Brady has achieved a victory.

#1 - Germany: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Seattle Seahawks

Allianz Arena

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season marked the first time a regular-season game was played in Germany. It was hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich. This is the home stadium of FC Bayern Munich, a Bundesliga team and one of the best soccer clubs in the world.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks by a 21-16 final score. Tom Brady was efficient, completing 76 percent of his passes and throwing for two touchdowns. It was a much-needed victory for the Buccaneers, improving their record to 5-5.

#2 - England: New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams

Wembley Stadium

Tom Brady has won two games in England during his NFL career. Both were during his time with the New England Patriots. The first victory came against his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, during the 2009 NFL season.

The second came against the Los Angeles Rams in 2012. He was dominant in both, winning by a combined 80-14 score.

Both of the Patriots' victories took place at Wembley Stadium in London. It is one of the most iconic and popular stadiums in England, as well as all of Europe. It hosts many major sporting events annually.

#3 - Mexico: New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Estadio Azteca

The New England Patriots faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders in Mexico during the 2017 NFL season. The game took place in Mexico City at Estadio Azteca. This is the most premier stadium for all sporting events in Mexico.

Tom Brady put on a masterful performance as the Patriots defeated the Raiders in a 33-8 blowout victory. He recorded 340 passing yards and threw for three touchdown passes.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes