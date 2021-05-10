Tom Brady is investing in Bitcoin, Twitter reacts to the future Hall of Famer's new investment

Tom Brady has made some big investments this off-season and is looking to make another one in bitcoin. As shocking as it sounds, Tom Brady is not going to play in the NFL forever, and therefore is planning to start an NFT platform, Autograph.

Some of his recent moves could suggest that his time playing football is coming to an end sooner rather than later. Brady recently bought a new yacht to spend time with his family and he's making financial moves to make money outside of his TB12 and NFL career.

His NFT platform is going to be extremely successful. Brady has partnered with Dillon Rosenblatt to create Autograph. Rosenblatt had this to say about the new NFT platform:

"Autograph will bring together some of the world's most iconic names and brands with the best in class digital artists to ideate, create and launch NFTs and ground-breaking experiences to a community of fans and collectors."

With NFT platforms having a bright future and cryptocurrency at an all-time high, it's not shocking to see Tom Brady making a significant investment in the space.

Tom Brady's new Twitter profile picture brings a big reaction

Tom Brady's new Twitter profile picture

Tom Brady changed his profile picture on Twitter, bringing a massive reaction from fans. Brady's original profile picture now has two shining red dots on his eyes. Laser eyes are what individuals are using to symbolize cryptocurrency.

Some individuals are trolling Tom Brady for his decision to invest in Bitcoin, while others are excited about the financial move that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has made. Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Russell Okung was the first NFL player to ask for half his salary in cryptocurrency.

Russell Okung re-tweeted a statement about Tom Brady's Bitcoin investment:

"The internet will break if @TomBrady tweets 'paid in bitcoin.'"

Okung has been very successful in his most recent change to cryptocurrency and many NFL stars have praised him.

It'll be interesting to see if Tom Brady changes some of his contract earnings into cryptocurrency. The market has been on the rise and with all the success that Okung has had, it won't be surprising if the future Hall of Famer tries his luck.

Brady isn't the only NFL quarterback that is testing the cryptocurrency market. Newly drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced his deal with Blockfolio, a cryptocurrency app. Lawrence will receive payment from Blockfolio in cryptocurrency.

Twitter reacts to Tom Brady joining bitcoin

