Tom Brady's laser eyes profile picture could be the worst thing to have happened to cryptocurrencies

As spring turned into summer, many, including Tom Brady, backed cryptocurrencies like religiously. Many cited them as the solution to inflation and the future of money. However, like many unproven investments before them, the value of the long list of cryptocurrencies has dropped like a rock.

At the height of the crypto craze, Tom Brady changed his profile picture to advertise for the product. His new profile picture featured the quarterback leaning against a wall in a beige sweatshirt with red laser eyes. However, some are pointing to the image change as the beginning of the fall.

Since the image changed, the value of crypto has skydived. According to Benzinga, the profile picture was changed on May 10, 2022. A $1,000 investment in the currency from that day would be worth $414.46 today, that's a 58.6 percent drop.

Jason Yanowitz on Twitter pointed this out in a post directed at Brady, using a chart as a useful tool. In response, the quarterback cheekily agreed that the laser eyes "didn't work" and reached out for other ideas to save the investment.

Tom Brady's current NFL status

The quarterback's job outlook has recently been as unstable as his crypto investments. Since losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 playoffs, Tom Brady has been all over the place in terms of locking down what he wants to do.

He initially retired from the NFL, sending a clear message that he was done with football. It was then rumored that he wanted to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. That rumor had him getting cold feet once the Brian Flores lawsuit was filed. With no other plans, the quarterback returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after just a six-week hiatus.

However, he wasn't done with his prospects. He ultimately signed a ten-year deal to call games for FOX following his eventual retirement. Last week, it was announced that the quarterback would be stepping away for at least 10 days due to personal reasons.

After the FOX deal was made public, many speculated as to whether 2022 would be Tom Brady's final season. This recent absence has provided another talking point on that subject.

Will this be the final NFL campaign for the legendary quarterback? That question can only be answered in time.

