"Tom Brady won't make the Super Bowl" - Shannon Sharpe doesn't rate Buccaneers anymore

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched the NFC South title on Sunday after a dominating 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. It was the franchise's first division title since the 2007 NFL season. With that win, the Buccaneers eliminated direct rivals the New Orleans Saints, who have won the last four division crowns.

The Buccaneers stand a chance to defend their Super Bowl LV title this season and have guaranteed themselves at least one home game to start the playoffs. For Brady, it's a shot at yet another Super Bowl ring.

Shannon Sharpe doesn't think Tom Brady and Buccaneers will win Super Bowl

Despite winning the Super Bowl last season, the Buccaneers are not the favorites to win the Lombardy Trophy again. Sure, the team has had injuries and gaps in their gameplan, but they will be healthy again and ready to take on the challenges ahead.

In the latest episode of FOX Sports' The Undisputed with co-host Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe laid out the reasons why the Brady-led Buccaneers won't make it to the Super Bowl this season; let alone win it. He said:

They're not the same team as last year. Right now I would put the Packers and the Cowboys ahead of them. The defense's has been inconsistent all year. Now they're nicked up with Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Basically the only real weapon that Tom feels comfortable throwing to is Antonio Brown. And so with that Skip (Bayless), I just don't see them take off like they took off last year.

Sharpe wasn't impressed with the way Bruce Arians' team played in the regular season. After winning the Lombardy Trophy last season, the expectation was to be a much better side in the 2021 NFL season. But that isn't how it panned out for the Buccaneers.

Injuries to Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have limited Brady's offensive options, with Antonio Brown being the only real support for the 44-year-old quarterback.

I don't think they've been the team that we thought they would be since they brought everybody back. They haven't been the team that everybody expected of them or what they told us they were going to be, they were going to be even better than what they were last year. And even though they've been together for an extra year Skip, they don't look good together or they don't look as good as they did last year. So for me Skip, if you ask me right now? No, I do not see them getting back to the Super Bowl."

There are legitimate questions about the Buccaneers' gameplan to compete with the likes of the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers in the absence of offensive firepower. But it would be foolish to write them off, especially with Brady's abilities and Arians' tactical experience to pull off an incredible fight.

