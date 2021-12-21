"You can't hit anyone in the knees anymore" - Tom Brady urges NFL to address WR protection after Chris Godwin's ACL injury 

The NFL has had an ongoing debate for years now on how the league has "changed" since the 90s, and one that Tom Brady seems to have a voice in.

Quarterbacks have much more protection and are flagging defenders for tackling them "too roughly." There's the helmet-to-helmet rule and defenseless player rule, which make 100 percent sense and should be enforced.

Wide receivers also tend to have much more freedom with contact from defenders, making it easier to catch the ball these days. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has said he sees room for improvement when it comes to protecting wide receivers:

"You'cant hit anyone in the knees anymore except for receivers, which doesn't make any sense to me... You can't hit a defensive lineman in the knees. You can't hit a punter in the knees. You can't hit a quarterback in the knees... It needs to be addressed and really thought out... It really impacts the guy's careers..."

Brady then went on to express confidence over Godwin's recovery, although he admitted that rehab for an ACL tear is a difficult one.

"I know he'll overcome it. It's a tough rehab. You tear your ACL, that's a life-long injury, you know? And I'm sure almost every pass-catcher in the NFL would prefer a hit to the head over a hit to the knee. I certainly would." - Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Times.

During the Buccaneers' 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin took a hit to the knees early in the game and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

On Monday, it was announced that he had suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The hit to Godwin was clean and legal, but Tom Brady thought it shouldn't be ruled that way.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The MRI came back on WR Chris Godwin and its worse than imagined. He’s out for the year with a torn ACL. The MRI came back on WR Chris Godwin and its worse than imagined. He’s out for the year with a torn ACL.

Also read: "Tom Brady fears regular-season Saints" - NFL fans didn't waste time trolling Buccaneers QB

TimeoutSPORTS__ @TimeoutSPORTS3



Hopefully he’s good 🙏🏾



#Buccaneers #NOvsTB Chris Godwin remains down after taking a big hit on 3rd down.Hopefully he’s good 🙏🏾 Chris Godwin remains down after taking a big hit on 3rd down.Hopefully he’s good 🙏🏾#Buccaneers #NOvsTB https://t.co/nqIYTDKmt1

There's some truth to what Tom Brady said. He himself tore both his ACL and MCL in 2008, missing most of the season. Based on his comments, Tom Brady still seems to have lingering issues with his knees more than 12 years later.

The NFL has been cracking down more and more on player safety, especially head trauma, which brings us to the part where Tom Brady spoke about how he and receivers would prefer a hit to the head over a hit to the knee. Tom Brady is an intelligent man, on and off the field, but this comment likely won't age well.

CTE is a serious condition that has taken the lives of many young players over the years, with many more suffering from it and not knowing. ACLs and MCLs are injured every year, more so in 2021 it seems, but players often bounce back the following season and still play at a high level.

More so, the game of football has been catered more and more to quarterbacks and receivers over the years, making it more difficult to play good defense. Eliminating hitting a player in the knee makes some sense, but it makes it much harder for defensive backs to do their job on the field.

If the NFL was to look into Tom Brady's statement and make a new ruling, the only smart choice would be to flag it as an intentional act. Every hit to the knees can't be a penalty.

Impact of ACL injury on Chris Godwin's NFL future

Chris Godwin's wife Mariah posted on Instagram and gave us a glimpse into how Chris and his family are dealing with a major injury:

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Chris Godwin’s wife Mariah posted these on Instagram. You get a small glimpse of the hurt and the pain that comes from a season cut short due to injury in the NFL, and the uncertainly that follows. She says, “It makes me want to throw up and cry and smash a window all at once.” Chris Godwin’s wife Mariah posted these on Instagram. You get a small glimpse of the hurt and the pain that comes from a season cut short due to injury in the NFL, and the uncertainly that follows. She says, “It makes me want to throw up and cry and smash a window all at once.” https://t.co/00JplkOcgM

It's hard not to feel for Chris Godwin in this situation either. He's a young, talented player who should have a bright future in the NFL. There is no guarantee that he will return as the same player he was prior to the injury, but the odds of him returning as a top-level receiver are in his favor.

For Godwin, the timing was just awful. The Buccaneers went on to lose the game after his injury, and he won't get to play on course for a probable second straight Super Bowl victory. On top of that, he is set to become a free agent after this season.

The Buccaneers signed him to the franchise tag worth nearly $16 million in 2021. With 1,103 yards and five touchdowns this year, he was set to receive a large payday in 2022. Depending on how long his rehab takes, he might not get as large a contract as he would have received before the injury. Once again, there is a slim chance Godwin will not be able to play at the same level.

Some might say Tom Brady spoke on Godwin's behalf because the Buccaneers lost with Godwin and several other offensive stars out for the second half. With receivers like Tyler Johnson and Scottie Miller, the quarterback could not move the ball, and his frustration showed on the sidelines.

There is a long run ahead of Chris Godwin until we see him on the field again and it will be interesting to see how far Tampa Bay and Tom Brady can get into the playoffs without him.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: "Just football" - Tom Brady not in the mood to discuss why he dropped F bomb on Saints bench

Edited by Piyush Bisht