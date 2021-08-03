Tom Brady loses his cool? 5 observations from Buccaneers training camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are determined not to ease into the season after their Super Bowl victory earlier this year. Veteran head coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Tom Brady won’t let the Bucs simply go through the motions during training camp.

Expectations are high in Tampa Bay for this team, which has brought back the majority of its starters from last season. They are the oddsmakers favorites to again win the NFC and reach the Super Bowl for the second year in a row.

Buccaneers gunning for consecutive Super Bowl appearances

Arians and Brady understand that making another Super Bowl is not a given, and that the hard work starts now before the regular season begins in September.

So far, the Buccaneers' training camp has been intense with plenty of battles on the field. Here are five observations from what we’ve seen during practice.

#1 - Tom Brady throws a tantrum

According to reports, the 44-year-old QB threw a massive tantrum which included swearing, throwing his helmet in frustration, and even punting the ball down field.

It all started during 11-on-11 drills when Brady was about to be sacked after throwing some incompletions.

"Gotta make a f***ing play when you’re tired fellas," Brady said, according to Tampa Bay Times reporter Rick Stroud.

After completions to Miller, Evans and Bernard, 2 min drive stops with a sack and a couple incompletions. Tom Brady slams his helmet. “Gotta make a (bleeping) play when you’re tired fellas.” — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 1, 2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was not concerned with Brady’s outburst. If anything, he encouraged the star quarterback's intensity.

"Guys have got to make plays," Arians told reporters. "You’re in a critical situation, you can’t fall down. He gives you a chance to win the game. You’ve got to go down and win the game. I don’t care how tired you are."

#2 - Antonio Brown brings the heat

Another veteran star player who is bringing intensity to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp is Antonio Brown. The wide receiver has impressed many onlookers with his performances during practice. The wide receiver will be hoping to see a little more action this time around as the Bucs look to mount a two-peat.

Antonio Brown is REALLY fired up right now in one-on-ones. He’s got his helmet off, walking along the back of the drill shouting, “Never waste a rep out here. COME ON! COME ON!” This is on the heels of a very sluggish team practice yesterday. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) July 31, 2021

#3 - Rookie defender making plays

The Bucs' first-round draft pick, outside linebacker Joe Tryon, has been making plays in his first NFL training camp. The rookie broke up a play in pass coverage and his coverage skills have impressed onlookers.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be stacked on defense this season, Tyron's preseason showings are a positive sign for the team's future.

#4 - Safety impresses

One player who has caught the eye during the 11-on-11 drills is Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead. The 24-year-old has been all over the field making big plays this week. He made two big interceptions off Tom Brady, including one in the red zone in which he ran all the way back for a TD.

#5 - Cockerill nabs three INTS

Not to be outdone by his defensive teammate, Ross Cockerill snared three interceptions during practice yesterday. Cockerill was inspired by his sister Anna qualifying for the final of the 400m hurdles at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics earlier in the day.

