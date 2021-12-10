"A source of light as always" - Tom Brady mourns the loss of former NFL star WR Demaryrius Thomas

Demaryius Thomas, the former Denver Broncos wide receiver who won Super Bowl 50 alongside quarterback Peyton Manning, tragically passed away Thursday. At only 33 years of age, the league and the world lost what many are now lamenting as a kind, gentle soul that could light up a room.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is one of many that have gone to Twitter to publicly mourn the loss of not just a great player but a great friend and human being.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP https://t.co/o3hvQN0cRz

Tom Brady laments the loss of Demaryius Thomas on Twitter

New England Patriots v Denver Broncos

Brady's words ring true about the former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas. Here's what Brady had to say via Twitter:

"Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. RIP."

The photo of Brady and Thomas on Twitter is from this year's Hall of Fame this past August. If it wasn't obvious before, it's obvious now just how much Demaryius Thomas was revered by his teammates and co-horts in the NFL.

Jalen Ramsey @jalenramsey Life is so short… prayers up 🙏🏾 Life is so short… prayers up 🙏🏾

MaddMaxx @CrosbyMaxx RIP Demaryius Thomas🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 RIP Demaryius Thomas🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Thomas was a first-round draft pick of the Denver Broncos in the 2010 NFL Draft. Thomas was a star in college at Georgia Tech, a school that went to a run-heavy offense during a coaching transition in his last two years there.

As a member of the Denver Broncos, Thomas was plagued by multiple injuries during his rookie season.

However, it was in the second year of his career where he made a name for himself in the playoffs as he scored the game-winning 80-yard touchdown pass from cult legend quarterback Tim Tebow.

Thomas took a mundane slant play, bobbed and weaved his way 80 yards along the way displaying his rare speed and strength (see the stiff arm he gave during the play) to win the game for the Broncos.

Thomas ended his career, playing briefly for the Houston Texans and the New York Jets.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS



Watch the Tim Tebow found Demaryius Thomas in overtime -- and just like that, the game was over.Watch the @Broncos classic playoff win over the Steelers tonight at 10 PM ET on @CBSSportsNet Tim Tebow found Demaryius Thomas in overtime -- and just like that, the game was over. Watch the @Broncos classic playoff win over the Steelers tonight at 10 PM ET on @CBSSportsNet. https://t.co/baYGvrRyZH

Peyton Manning signed with the Broncos the following year (2012), and Thomas responded with his first Pro Bowl season. Although the Broncos lost the 2013-2014 Super Bowl to the Seattle Seahawks, they would go on to win Super Bowl 50 in 2016 over the Carolina Panthers.

On Thursday night, Thomas was found in his Roswell, Ga. home. Preliminary reports indicate that his death may have likely resulted from a medical issue.

Former teammates and a source very close to Thomas have indicated that Thomas may have had seizures recently and that he may have had a seizure while showering.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rest in peace, Demaryius Thomas.

Edited by Windy Goodloe