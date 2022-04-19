Tom Brady to team up with Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen for 'The Match' 

Tom Brady has finally announced the pairings for Capital One's "The Match" golf exhibition, and it looks to be the dream matchup that NFL and golf fans didn't know they were waiting for.

Tom Brady will team up with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the two future Hall of Famers will take on Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes.

Tom Brady @TomBrady



is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it… #CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 We tried to make this a tag team cage match but the lawyers said our contracts wouldn’t allow it…#CapitalOnesTheMatch is back, June 1st. Let’s kick their ass @AaronRodgers12 | @JoshAllenQB @PatrickMahomes https://t.co/3ByQqBkIJR

Among casual fans of both the NFL and golf, these duos will generate a lot of buzz. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers represent the "old guard" at the quarterback position. They are also arguably the two best signal-callers to ever play the position.

In some people's view, the match may be seen as a passing of the torch to the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes. Allen has played at an MVP level for the past two seasons and will look to get the Bills over the Super Bowl hump next season.

Mahomes already has one Super Bowl victory in two visits to the big game. He was also crowned the NFL MVP in 2018.

In "The Match" last year, Tom Brady teamed up with six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson to take on Aaron Rodgers and golfer Bryson DeChambeau. Rodgers and DeChambeau won the exhibition event, earning bragging rights for the now four-time NFL MVP.

This year, the two legends will join forces to show that, similar to fine wine, they are aging just fine.

Will Tom Brady get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back to the Super Bowl next season?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2021 NFL season ended in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams.

A few weeks after the game, Brady decided to retire. Thankfully for NFL fans, his retirement only lasted 41 days. With his return, the Bucs have begun to once again set their sights on the franchise's third Lombardi Trophy.

The team did their due diligence by re-signing star receiver Chris Godwin to a three-year, $60 million deal. Godwin and Mike Evans are arguably the best receiving duo in the NFL, so it was imperative to get him back in the fold.

The Bucs also re-signed starting running back Leonard Fournette to a three-year, $21 million deal. The former free agent visited the New England Patriots before signing an extension with the Buccaneers.

Former head coach Bruce Arians retired, and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will take the reins as head coach next season.

Yahoo Fantasy Sports @YahooFantasy When Tom Brady returns and then a month later Bruce Arians retires. When Tom Brady returns and then a month later Bruce Arians retires. https://t.co/cZQ3aZij8g

Bowles has been with the team since 2019. He will leave the playcalling and offensive schemes to Tom Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

The Buccaneers appear locked and loaded to return to the biggest stage in all sports in February 2023.

