Tom Brady is just one game away from breaking Drew Brees' NFL record

Tom Brady is the author of many Super Bowl championships as well as many NFL passing records. With over 20 years of work put into being arguably the best quarterback to ever play the game, it is expected that Brady will have a chance to own just about every significant NFL passing record that exists.

On Sunday, Brady has the chance to add to his passing record collection in primetime as he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Foxborough, Massachusetts to take on his former team, the New England Patriots and former head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady's magic number is 67

Recently retired quarterback Drew Brees is the current NFL passing yards leader with 80,358 yards. Tom Brady currently sits in second place with 80,291 yards. This means that Brady only needs 67 yards to become the all-time leader in passing yards.

James Palmer @JamesPalmerTV Brady needs 68 yards at the Patriots to pass Drew Brees for the most in NFL history



Most Career Passing Yards

NFL History



NFL Drew Brees 80,358

TB Tom Brady >80,291

HOF Peyton Manning 71,940

HOF Brett Favre 71,838

NFL Philip Rivers 63,440 Brady needs 68 yards at the Patriots to pass Drew Brees for the most in NFL history



Barring any odd setbacks or injuries, Brady is expected to break this record pretty easily. With his arsenal of offensive weapons, as long as he is upright, Brady will overtake Drew Brees to become the number one in most passing yards ever.

In just his second season, it is easy to come to the conclusion that Tom Brady is arguably not just the best quarterback to ever put on a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey but also arguably the best player to ever play for them.

Brady vs. his successor

When the Buccaneers meet the Patriots on Sunday Night Football, there will be a matchup between Tom Brady vs. his successor, Mac Jones. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick selected Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Coming off of a highly productive season as the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, Mac Jones was seen as a player who had qualities that were similar to Brady's.

During camp, he was placed into a quarterback battle with former Patriots starter and former MVP Cam Newton. However, Cam missed time due to a violation of the COVID-19 testing protocols, which gave Jones a chance to run the show without him there.

It was during this time that Jones was able to display his accuracy as well as his acumen to learn the playbook and execute an offense that is considered complex by many.

The start of the season has not been as smooth as expected for Belichick, Mac Jones, and the Patriots. They understand that it will take time for the rookie quarterback to adjust to the speed of the NFL as well as getting to know the tendencies of his receivers.

Despite the outcome of Sunday's primetime matchup, it's almost a slam dunk that will see the crowning of the new NFL all-time passing leader.

Edited by Henno van Deventer