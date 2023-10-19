Tom Brady has been a proven winner throughout time in the NFL and it seems that his Midas touch has crossed over into another sport. The seven-time Super Bowl winner took to his Instagram to share the news of the Las Vegas Aces winning the WNBA title against the New York Liberty.

He shared his thoughts on the social media platform about the team's success and the adversity faced in the season:

"On top of the world. So proud of these women and this organization. Took everyone's best shot all year and never stumbled."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brady sharing IG post of Aces championship win

The former three-time NFL MVP took the time to share some other images of the Aces' win. This includes sharing some of the players holding the trophy, including the MVP of the WNBA Finals, A'ja Wilson:

Aces star A'ja Wilson with the WNBA championship

Aces guard Chelsea Gray

Also on the team is guard Kelsey Plum, married to New York Giants tight end Darren Waller, who was at the game:

Aces guard Kelsey Plum, wife of Giants TE Darren Waller

Tom Brady bought an ownership stake in the Aces in March, which was approved by the WNBA earlier this month. The Aces are valued at $14 million, but the extent of Brady's investment is not known.

The former New England Patriots great shared his excitement in a statement when the news was announced:

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization... I have always been a huge fan of women's sports, and I admire the work that the Aces' players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes."

Expand Tweet

"To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."

The NFL legend's investment in Aces has paid dividends as the team could help his portfolio even more.

Tom Brady has invested in the Las Vegas Raiders

In May, The 46-year-old agreed to purchase an ownership stake from Mark Davis in the Las Vegas Raiders. Davis is also the majority owner of the Aces.

Tom Brady's stake still has to be signed off by the league's 31 other owners for it to become official. He won't be doing much from a football standpoint with the franchise once the deal is approved.

The former 15-time Pro Bowler won't have any operational power or decision-making authority regarding football matters with the Raiders.

Tom Brady is set to begin his tenure with FOX Sports in 2024, which will be an exciting new adventure for him.