'I'm not going to necessarily reminisce': Tom Brady plays down emotion ahead of Week 4 clash against Patriots 

Tom Brady learned more than a few things in his 20 seasons playing with Bill Belichick as the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Perhaps one of the most important lessons was to downplay the importance and significance of certain NFL games.

For coach Belichick, the circumstances surrounding the games are always inconsequential and the focus is solely on how to defeat the opponent. Tom Brady, following the cue of his former coach, returns to Foxborough, Massachusetts this week to battle his former team.

Earlier this month, Tom Brady was a guest on the "Let's Go!" podcast on SiriusXM. He spoke at length about his time in New England as well as his thoughts on thinking back on old times as he prepares for the Patriots this week.

Tom Brady speaks his mind on looming matchup vs Patriots

"I'm not going to necessarily reminisce. I don't think this is the moment for that. I'll have plenty opportunities to reminisce about my football career. None of it, none of which I really care to do right now because I'm so much in the moment. I'm not going to be thinking about 20 years of history," Brady said on the pod.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has also spoken about the divorce between Brady and the Patriots. In his weekly Monday morning interview on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," Belichick was asked about whether or not the Patriots wanted to re-sign Brady. Coach Belichick had this to say:

"There were a lot of things there that...he looked at his options and made his decision. We weren't as good an option as Tampa, so I mean, you'd have to ask him about all of that. But that's really...it wasn't a question of not wanting him. That's for sure."

Belichick did, however, have a few glowing words for his time with Brady.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Bill Belichick (to @TheGregHillShow ): "Tom [Brady] and I had, I feel like a good relationship and a lot of production obviously while we were together. I enjoyed coaching Tom and he was a great player for us."

The Buccaneers and the Patriots are both coming off losses. In a possible preview of the NFC Championship game, the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 34-24. The New England Patriots, meanwhile, faced defeat at the hands of the new-look New Orleans Saints, 28-13.

The Mac Jones vs Tom Brady showdown

With the New England Patriots selecting rookie quarterback Mac Jones in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the rookie was officially deemed the successor to Tom Brady. The young QB has certainly impressed since being named the starter, but going up against Brady will be a different challenge altogether.

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady will focus beyond belief this week to avoid a two-game losing streak, especially in a matchup as rich in narrative as this one.

