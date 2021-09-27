NFL Trade Rumors: Should the New England Patriots sign Todd Gurley on the back of James White's injury? 

James White is one of the longest-tenured offensive players of the New England Patriots. As we've learned, though, nothing lasts forever, as White suffered a hip injury during Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Todd Gurley is one man who might've just watched the injury live, considering he's without a job as September wraps up. Would Gurley and the Patriots be a good fit? Here are three reasons why the two could be a marriage of convenience.

Why Todd Gurley could be a great signing for the New England Patriots after White's injury

#1 Super Bowl experience

It doesn't matter that Bill Belichick is under .500 with a rookie quarterback one season after missing the playoffs. As long as Bill Belichick is the head coach of the team, the Patriots will have Super Bowl aspirations.

As such, it makes sense for them to get players with playoff and Super Bowl experience. This is Todd Gurley's best selling point.

Mike Reiss @MikeReiss Every player in the team comes over to see James White, the captain who garners such respect. Every player in the team comes over to see James White, the captain who garners such respect. https://t.co/RbHpA38iDn

With untested backs, it is completely unknown if they will cave in the most intense of moments. Todd Gurley has been to plenty of playoff games and has participated in a Super Bowl. If Gurley were to get the ball, history shows the odds are he won't fumble in a critical moment.

#2 Peak Todd Gurley wasn't that long ago

It may seem like eons, but just three years ago, Gurley was one of the best running backs in the NFL. In 2018, he earned 1251 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

Even after his peak, he was still able to put up solid numbers. Last season, Gurley had his worst season in the NFL, earning 678 yards and nine touchdowns. While those numbers aren't all that great for a starting running back, they would be solid in a backup role.

The Patriots may need a backup with the injury to James White, and Gurley would adequately fill the White-shaped hole.

#3 Lots of free-agent signings already

During the offseason, the Patriots were arguably the most active team in free agency.

Overnight, they completely overturned their rooms at wide receiver and tight end. They could be equally aggressive at signing someone at the backup running back position. Considering the Patriots are 1-2, the team will be looking for any fixes to salvage the year.

Green Bay Packers v Los Angeles Rams

Also Read

Todd Gurley would be the simplest lever to pull to get a boost on the team.

Considering the injury to James White, this could be the perfect excuse to look at adding another piece to an offense that is still a work in progress. If the Patriots want to make the playoffs in 2021, they will need to pull out all the stops and look under every rock, including one with Todd Gurley's name on it.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha