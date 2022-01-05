Tom Brady's latest post proves exactly why he's the NFL's meme lord

Tom Brady may be a dad, but that doesn't mean he's limited to exclusively corny dad jokes. The 44-year-old has a sense of humor that's been on display more than ever since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His latest Instagram post is bound to get a chuckle from many.

On Monday, Brady took to Instagram to post a self-created meme with a caption that's all too relatable. With his eyes closed in the picture, Brady's quote was wondering to himself whether or not he turned the oven off.

The Buccaneers' Twitter account found it funny and posted his story to Twitter.

Tom Brady's social media is turning him into a meme lord

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Brady wondering whether he forgot to turn off the oven is a relatable question everyone's asked themselves at one point or another. But Brady's social media isn't limited to just this one meme.

Since joining the Buccaneers, he's posted countless funny memes that have made his fans laugh.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't afraid to make fun of himself and uses self-deprecating humor in his memes. He particularly excels at poking fun at his old age.

He even roped longtime rival Drew Brees into his tweet once.

If that wasn't proof enough of Brady's commitment to his humor, perhaps this meme will change your mind. These are the kinds of tweets we never saw much of from Brady during his 20 years with the New England Patriots.

It's hard to blame Brady for having as much fun as he is on social media. His documentary, "Man in the Arena," has been incredibly successful amongst fans and critics alike.

It gives people a new appreciation for Brady's personality and serves as a good reminder that he's human like everyone else.

In addition to his documentary being a hit, Brady's play on the gridiron has been remarkable. Brady leads the NFL in completions, passing yards and touchdowns.

His Buccaneers are 12-4 and have won the NFC South for the first time since 2007.

The biggest negative in Brady's life currently is the fallout between his friend Antonio Brown and the Buccaneers. Brady has publicly supported Brown as he goes through difficult times.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite this, Brady still finds time and energy to post top-tier memes. Life is good when you're the most successful player in NFL history.

Edited by LeRon Haire