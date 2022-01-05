Watch: Tom Brady takes a leaf out of Odell Beckham Jr's wardrobe

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is widely seen as the best quarterback in NFL history. Now, with his latest fashion choice, Brady wants to be the best-dressed quarterback of all-time.

He was seen wearing a shirt from the clothing brand Dreamathon earlier in the new year.

WATCH: Tom Brady sports a shirt by the Dreamathon brand

Dreamathon is a clothing brand that was founded by Bruce Thompson. According to their website, this is what Dreamathon is about:

Dedicated to all the dreamers, we at Dreamathon believe that you can achieve your dreams as long as you keep going. Through our apparel, we help make your dreams a reality. This is not just a brand; this is a lifestyle.

When you put on our apparel, it gives you that little extra motivation you need to get through a really hard day. It gives you a constant reminder of what you are grinding for when you feel like you have nothing left. It inspires a lifestyle of focus, manifestation, and a grind to achieve your dreams. Let us help motivate you to be the best version of yourself.

The 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback wore a shirt dedicated to his Buccaneers teammate, wide receiver Chris Godwin. Godwin is out for the remainder of the season after tearing both his ACL and MCL in Week 15 versus the New Orleans Saints.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs star WR Chris Godwin underwent successful surgery to repair his ACL and MCL, a procedure performed by noted expert Dr. James Andrews in Florida today, source said. There was no meniscus damage for the pending top free agent, who will make a full recovery. #Bucs star WR Chris Godwin underwent successful surgery to repair his ACL and MCL, a procedure performed by noted expert Dr. James Andrews in Florida today, source said. There was no meniscus damage for the pending top free agent, who will make a full recovery.

Brady is not the only NFL player to have donned some Dreamathon this season.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson wore Dreamathon shirts before the Rams faced the Vikings in Week 16.

Chris Godwin has been stellar in his short time as a Buccaneer

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin

For Brady, representing Godwin was a great gesture as the receiver was having a great year prior to his injury. This season for Tampa Bay, Godwin had 98 receptions with 1,103 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions.

Godwin still leads the team in receiving yards and is third in touchdowns behind fellow wide receiver Mike Evans (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (6).

Going back to 2020, Godwin had 65 receptions for 840 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions in the regular season.

In the playoffs last year, Godwin had 16 receptions for 232 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also had six yards on the ground on one rushing attempt.

John Garvey @JPGarv I believe #GoBucs can get to and win another Super Bowl even without Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. They still have the talent and the right kind of leadership to keep winning, to win it all. I believe #GoBucs can get to and win another Super Bowl even without Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown. They still have the talent and the right kind of leadership to keep winning, to win it all.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Buccaneers are looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls in their 2021-2022 NFL campaign. This time, Brady won’t have Godwin (or Antonio Brown) on the field to throw the ball to.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Tom Brady's Dreamathon shirt dedicated to Chris Godwin? Yes No 0 votes so far