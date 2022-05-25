WATCH: "Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table" - Tom Brady posts video taking a swing at baseball with Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady has always been known to have a trick up his sleeve. The seven-time Super Bowl winner has time and again bailed his team out in clutch situations thanks to his versatile skill set.

But did you know that one of his skills involves playing baseball? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently posted a video on Twitter where he can be seen indulging in what is often referred to as America's national pastime.

The caption over the video reads:

"Got some cuts this morning. Wonder if that Expos offer is still on the table..."

In the short clip, Brady takes to the base to get some shots in. His personal trainer Alex Guerrero was there on the pitch while his former teammate Rob Gronkowski featured as an outfielder.

While the Buccaneers quarterback was looking to get a home run to his name, one of his attempts ended up being caught by Gronk. The 44-year-old signal-caller did show off a mean swing as he managed to get the ball to the outfield on multiple occasions.

Tom Brady to the NFL almost never happened

One might be wondering what Brady meant in the caption for the video. An offer from the Expos? If you weren't aware, had things happened a little differently back in the '90s, he may have never been the NFL superstar he is today.

In an alternate universe, he could have had an MLB career. While the New England Patriots drafted the quarterback in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, the Montreal Expos (now the Washington Nationals) drafted him in 1995 in the 18th round.

Although he never followed through on a baseball career, his high school coach believed that his best sport was always baseball. The current Buccaneers star was just 17 at the time and already had the option to pursue a professional baseball career.

Brady declined the offer to join the Expos and instead decided to attend the University of Michigan. He switched his primary sport from baseball to football, and well, the rest, as they say, is history. Do you think the seven-time Super Bowl winner could've had the same impact in the MLB as he has had in the NFL?

Edited by Piyush Bisht