Tom Brady as a radio host? 3 things to expect from NFL icon on Sirius XM

Legendary American radio hosts: Howard Stern, Ryan Seacrest, Mike Francesa… and Tom Brady?

As if the 43-year-old wasn’t busy enough being a husband, father, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting quarterback and businessman, the NFL's most iconic quarterback is set to host a new radio show.

“Let’s Go!” will be a one-hour show on the SiriusXM radio network hosted by Tom Brady, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and veteran sports broadcaster Jim Gray.

The show will air every Monday at 6 pm EDT starting September 6 and will be available to listen to on podcast channels after its broadcast.

Tom Brady - from QB to DJ

Larry Fitzgerald, who is yet to announce if he's returning for another season with the Cardinals, is looking forward to teaming up with Brady off the field.

“While we never had the chance to play together, to be radio teammates with the G.O.A.T, Tom Brady, is as good as it gets," Fitzgerald said.

SiriusXM had this to say about having two future Hall of Famers onboard this season.

“Tom and Larry are generational talents, two of the best to ever play the game,” said Steve Cohen, senior vice president of sports programming and podcasts for SiriusXM. “We couldn’t be more excited to have them on their own SiriusXM show, talking directly to our listeners."

Brady’s first regular foray into radio should prove to be an interesting listen for fans and media alike. Here are three things we can expect to hear from the GOAT on his new show.

#1 - Famous guests

Tom Brady is married to a supermodel and has many world-famous celebrity friends to invite on his show. The quarterback has appeared on TV shows such as “Entourage” and movies like the comedy hit “Ted 2.”

Matt Damon recently publicly declared his love for Brady, and he would be a great guest to have on the show to discuss the Patriots and his film career.

#2 - Legendary stories

Both Tom Brady and Larry Fitzgerald must have a treasure trove of legendary stories from their NFL careers. The pair will no doubt compare notes and discuss their opinions on certain teams, coaches and players on the show.

Will Fitzgerald ask Brady about Bill Belchick? Especially before the Bucs face the Patriots in Week 4 this year?

#3 - A peek into the mind of the GOAT

Until recently, Tom Brady was a very private and reserved NFL star. Most NFL fans didn’t really know who Tom Brady was as a person.

Since signing with the Buccaneers, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has opened up about his life off the field.

We can only hope that his new radio show will tell us more about the face of the NFL, and it's not just him talking about crypto currencies and his famed TB12 diet.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha